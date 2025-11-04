Undisputed Legal Inc. Expands In New Jersey To Serve Corporate Litigation, Mass Torts, And International Legal Support
New Jersey is a legal and business hub with a concentration of corporate and pharmaceutical headquarters and a consistently high volume of multi-jurisdictional and time-sensitive cases. From mass torts and class actions to complex business disputes, the state's litigation environment requires precise and scalable support. In addition, New Jersey's role as an international gateway - anchored by the Port of Newark, Elizabeth's trade corridors, and Newark Liberty International Airport - creates heightened demand for legal services tied to customs enforcement, cross-border litigation, and international business disputes.
Undisputed Legal Inc. Expands in New Jersey to Serve Corporate Litigation, Mass Torts, and International Legal Support
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
"New Jersey is at the center of corporate and pharmaceutical litigation, with courts that regularly handle mass torts, complex class actions, and cross-border disputes," said Brian B. Ricks, Founder, President & CEO of Undisputed Legal Inc. "Our Jersey City office strengthens our ability to deliver precise, compliant, and timely support for clients facing high-stakes litigation in one of the nation's most demanding legal markets."
Vice President Nasim Dehghani added, "The complexity of New Jersey's legal environment requires both efficiency and trust. By combining automation with a human-centered client experience, our team ensures that every case - from corporate subpoenas to international litigation support - is managed with speed, transparency, and care."
Undisputed provides legal support in all 50 U.S. states and over 120 countries worldwide, serving federal, state, and city agencies, law firms, attorneys, and the general public. With offices in New York, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., and now New Jersey, the company continues to expand its regional accessibility and global reach.
The company is rated A+ with the Better Business Bureau (since 2014) and is an active member of leading industry organizations, including the National Association of Professional Process Servers, the New York State Professional Process Server Association, the American Legal and Financial Network, and the National Creditors Bar Association, among others.
With its New Jersey expansion, Undisputed Legal Inc. reinforces its commitment to meeting the specialized needs of corporations, law firms, and government agencies - delivering litigation logistics that match the volume, complexity, and urgency of the state's legal environment while maintaining compliance on a global scale.
Media Contact
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment