Undisputed Legal Inc. Expands in New Jersey to Serve Corporate Litigation, Mass Torts, and International Legal Support

"New Jersey is at the center of corporate and pharmaceutical litigation, with courts that regularly handle mass torts, complex class actions, and cross-border disputes," said Brian B. Ricks, Founder, President & CEO of Undisputed Legal Inc. "Our Jersey City office strengthens our ability to deliver precise, compliant, and timely support for clients facing high-stakes litigation in one of the nation's most demanding legal markets."

Vice President Nasim Dehghani added, "The complexity of New Jersey's legal environment requires both efficiency and trust. By combining automation with a human-centered client experience, our team ensures that every case - from corporate subpoenas to international litigation support - is managed with speed, transparency, and care."

Undisputed provides legal support in all 50 U.S. states and over 120 countries worldwide, serving federal, state, and city agencies, law firms, attorneys, and the general public. With offices in New York, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., and now New Jersey, the company continues to expand its regional accessibility and global reach.

The company is rated A+ with the Better Business Bureau (since 2014) and is an active member of leading industry organizations, including the National Association of Professional Process Servers, the New York State Professional Process Server Association, the American Legal and Financial Network, and the National Creditors Bar Association, among others.

With its New Jersey expansion, Undisputed Legal Inc. reinforces its commitment to meeting the specialized needs of corporations, law firms, and government agencies - delivering litigation logistics that match the volume, complexity, and urgency of the state's legal environment while maintaining compliance on a global scale.

