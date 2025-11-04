Evolve Etfs (BIGY) Opens The Market
Cannot view this video? Visit:
BIGY seeks to provide attractive income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in an equal-weighted portfolio of leading U.S. equity securities that have the potential to generate significant option premiums. To enhance yield, as well as to mitigate risk and reduce volatility, BIGY employs a covered call option writing program at the discretion of Evolve. The level of covered call option writing may vary based on market volatility and other factors.
With over $8 billion in assets under management, Evolve specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) index-based income strategies; (ii) long term investment themes; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a demonstrated ability to succeed, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference.
To learn more visit .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment