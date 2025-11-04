Myriad Uranium Announces Upsize Of Bought Deal LIFE Private Placement For Gross Proceeds Of C$7.5 Million

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2025) - Myriad Uranium Corp. (CSE: M) (FSE: C3Q) ("or theis pleased to announce that as a result of strong investor demand, the Company has increased the size of its previously announced "bought deal" private placement (the "") from gross proceeds of C$6,000,000 to gross proceeds of C$7,500,000. Pursuant to the upsized Underwritten Offering, the Underwriters (as defined herein) have agreed to purchase for resale 18,750,000 units of the Company (the "") at a price of C$0.40 per Unit (the "").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a " Unit Share ") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a " Warrant Share ") at a price of C$0.60 per Warrant Share at any time on or following the date that is 61 days following the Closing Date (as defined herein) to the date that is on or before that date which is 36 months after the Closing Date.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. (" Red Cloud ") is acting as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters "). The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable up to 48 hours prior to the Closing Date, to purchase for resale up to an additional 6,250,000 Units at the Offering Price for additional gross proceeds of up to C$2,500,000 (the " Over-Allotment Option ", and together with the Underwritten Offering, the " Offering ").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for the exploration and advancement of the Company's Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Wyoming, U.S. and Red Basin Project in New Mexico, U.S., as well as for general corporate purposes and working capital.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions (" NI 45-106 "), the Units under the Offering will be offered for sale to eligible substituted purchasers resident in all of the provinces of Canada except Québec pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the " Listed Issuer Financing Exemption "). The Unit Shares and Warrants underlying the Units, and the Warrant Shares underlying the Warrants, if exercised, are expected to be immediately freely tradeable under applicable Canadian securities legislation. The Units may also be sold in offshore jurisdictions and in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to one or more exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ").

There is an amended offering document (the " Amended Offering Document ") related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at and on the Company's website at . Prospective investors should read this Amended Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The Offering is scheduled to close on November 13, 2025 (the " Closing Date "), or such other date as the Company and Red Cloud may agree. Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ").

The securities offered in the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Myriad Uranium Corp.

Myriad Uranium Corp. is a uranium exploration company with an earnable 75% interest in the Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Wyoming, USA. A recent press release discussing the 1982 U.S. Department of Energy assessment of Copper Mountain's uranium endowment can be viewed here. Copper Mountain hosts several known uranium deposits and historic uranium mines, including the Arrowhead Mine which produced 500,000 lbs of U3O8. Copper Mountain saw extensive drilling and development by Union Pacific during the late 1970s including the development of a mine plan to fuel a planned fleet of California Edison reactors. Operations ceased in 1980 before mining could commence due to falling uranium prices. Approximately 2,000 boreholes have been drilled at Copper Mountain and the project area has significant exploration upside. Union Pacific is estimated to have spent C$117 million (2024 dollars) exploring and developing Copper Mountain, generating significant historical resource estimates which are detailed here. The Company also has a 100% interest, subject to completing a geophysical survey by January 31, 2026, in the Red Basin Uranium Project in New Mexico, which has extensive near-surface uranium mineralisation and significant upside potential. Our Crux Investor overview page including recent interviews can be viewed here. The Company's presentation can be viewed here. News releases regarding historical drilling can be viewed here and here. The final news release regarding chemical assays of 2024 Copper Mountain drilling can be viewed here.

For further information, please refer to Myriad's disclosure record on SEDAR+ ( ), contact Myriad by telephone at +1.604.418.2877, or refer to Myriad's website at .