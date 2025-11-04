Ukraine, Sweden To Cooperate In Railway Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Deputy Minister of Communities and Territories Development Serhiy Derkach announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"During our visit to the [Swedish] Transport Administration, we signed a declaration of intent between the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine and the Ministry of Rural Affairs and Infrastructure of Sweden on cooperation in the railway sector. The focus areas include digitalization, inclusion, and attracting new professionals to the industry," the statement reads.

As part of the working visit, Derkach also met with Andreas Carlson, Sweden's Minister for Infrastructure and Housing, to discuss the restoration of Ukraine's transport infrastructure, retraining of specialists, and development of sustainable transport solutions.

The Ukrainian delegation also visited the Swedish Knowledge Centre for Collective Mobility at Lund University, a partner in the joint program for upgrading the qualifications of Ukrainian transport professionals. The parties discussed new training formats, research initiatives, and data-driven transport policy development.

Additionally, meetings were held with the top management of Volvo and Scania, during which Ukrainian officials proposed joint efforts to develop training centers and retraining programs for Ukraine's transport workforce.

