Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine, Sweden To Cooperate In Railway Sector

Ukraine, Sweden To Cooperate In Railway Sector


2025-11-04 03:13:02
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Minister of Communities and Territories Development Serhiy Derkach announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"During our visit to the [Swedish] Transport Administration, we signed a declaration of intent between the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine and the Ministry of Rural Affairs and Infrastructure of Sweden on cooperation in the railway sector. The focus areas include digitalization, inclusion, and attracting new professionals to the industry," the statement reads.

As part of the working visit, Derkach also met with Andreas Carlson, Sweden's Minister for Infrastructure and Housing, to discuss the restoration of Ukraine's transport infrastructure, retraining of specialists, and development of sustainable transport solutions.

Read also: Saab ready to open Gripen fighter jet assembly plant in Ukraine

The Ukrainian delegation also visited the Swedish Knowledge Centre for Collective Mobility at Lund University, a partner in the joint program for upgrading the qualifications of Ukrainian transport professionals. The parties discussed new training formats, research initiatives, and data-driven transport policy development.

Additionally, meetings were held with the top management of Volvo and Scania, during which Ukrainian officials proposed joint efforts to develop training centers and retraining programs for Ukraine's transport workforce.

Photo: com/serhiy

MENAFN04112025000193011044ID1110295202



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search