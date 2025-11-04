Tribal Elders In Tirah Valley Resist Evacuation, Call For Grand Jirga To Decide Future Course

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Amid growing tension and uncertainty in Khyber district's Tirah Valley, a crucial jirga comprising local elders, religious scholars, traders, and community representatives convened to deliberate over several pressing matters, including the security forces' request for a temporary evacuation of the area.

According to sources, prominent figures including Maulana Hazrat Khan, Maulana Mehboob, Maulana Hewa Jan, tribal elders Adam Khan, Malik Naseer Khan, Zahid Khan, officials of the Tirah Traders Union, representatives of the Tirah Political Alliance, and a large number of residents attended the jirga.

During the meeting, security forces reportedly advised the elders to vacate the valley temporarily due to potential security threats. However, the tribal elders did not immediately agree, asserting that leaving their homeland would be their“last option” and that any decision would be taken collectively through consultation.

The elders later met with security officials at the Tirah Brigade headquarters, seeking one day to deliberate further. It was announced that a grand jirga of the Afridi tribes would be convened tomorrow to finalize the future course of action.

The jirga leaders urged the public to participate in large numbers in the upcoming grand jirga to ensure a collective decision regarding the valley's future.

Local sources added that the tribes residing in Tirah Valley have made it clear they favor dialogue and peace jirgas over displacement. The elders reiterated their commitment to cooperate with the security forces for the restoration of peace and stability but opposed any move that would force residents to leave their homes.