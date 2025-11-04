Family Of Slain ANP Leader Rejects Official Claim About Killer's Death, Demands Judicial Inquiry

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

The family of slain Awami National Party (ANP) leader Maulana Khanzeb has rejected recent security claims regarding the killing of his alleged assassin, calling the government's statement misleading and demanding a judicial inquiry into the matter.

Sheikh Jahanzada, elder brother of the slain leader and a member of the ANP Central Council, told TNN that the official claim of the terrorist's death in Bajaur was“false and contrary to facts.”

Security officials had earlier stated that a high-profile terrorist, identified as Ziauddin alias Ibrahim Idrees, was killed during an intelligence-based operation in Bajaur's Kausar area. The suspect was said to be involved in several high-profile target killings, including that of PTI leader Rehanzeb Khan and ANP's Maulana Khanzeb.

According to the same sources, the terrorist had reportedly crossed into Pakistan from Afghanistan in 2023 after being released from prison following the Taliban takeover.

Rejecting the official version, Sheikh Jahanzada said the announcement was“an attempt to mislead the public and obscure the truth.” He described his late brother as a“messenger of peace and a servant of the people” who sacrificed his life for stability and harmony in the region.

He further revealed that the government had offered Rs10 million in compensation to the bereaved family, an offer they declined. Jahanzada called for the formation of a high-level judicial inquiry commission under the Constitution to investigate the killing and expose all those responsible.

“Ensuring justice is not only the right of the martyr's family but a matter of national interest,” he said.