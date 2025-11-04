Azerbaijan's Victory Day Set To Shine With Military Band Marches

On November 6, from 10:00 to 12:00, servicemen will march along the following routes: In Baku: - Alley of Martyrs - Flame Towers - Icherisheher metro - Gala Gate - Azerbaijan State Puppet Theatre - Azneft circle - Bahram Gur monument; - G.Musabekov Park - Abdurrahim bey Hagverdiyev street - Huseyn Javid Avenue - Huseyn Javid Park - Parliament Avenue - Alley of Martyrs; - Olympic Star sport complex - Samad Vurgun street - Officers' Park - Baku State Circus - Heydar Aliyev Palace – I.Nasimi monument - Neftchilar Avenue; In Sumgayit: Seaside Boulevard area; In Nakhchivan: From the intersection of Dilgam Pishavari Street, Aziz Aliyev Street, and Heydar Aliyev Avenue to Victory Park. In the central streets and avenues of Khankendi, Lachin, and Shusha cities.

