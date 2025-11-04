Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Victory Day Set To Shine With Military Band Marches

2025-11-04 03:12:52
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4.​ According to the plan approved by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, marches accompanied by military orchestras will be organized on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of Victory Day in the central streets, avenues, and squares of Baku, Sumgayit, Nakhchivan, Khankendi, Shusha, and Lachin cities, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On November 6, from 10:00 to 12:00, servicemen will march along the following routes:

In Baku:
- Alley of Martyrs - Flame Towers - Icherisheher metro - Gala Gate - Azerbaijan State Puppet Theatre - Azneft circle - Bahram Gur monument;
- G.Musabekov Park - Abdurrahim bey Hagverdiyev street - Huseyn Javid Avenue - Huseyn Javid Park - Parliament Avenue - Alley of Martyrs;
- Olympic Star sport complex - Samad Vurgun street - Officers' Park - Baku State Circus - Heydar Aliyev Palace – I.Nasimi monument - Neftchilar Avenue;

In Sumgayit:
Seaside Boulevard area;

In Nakhchivan:
From the intersection of Dilgam Pishavari Street, Aziz Aliyev Street, and Heydar Aliyev Avenue to Victory Park.

In the central streets and avenues of Khankendi, Lachin, and Shusha cities.

Trend News Agency

