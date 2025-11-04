French Presidential Advisor Holds Key Meetings In Azerbaijan's Baku
"Comprehensive and fruitful discussions today among Azerbaidjani and French diplomats: Bertrand Buchwalter, President's diplomatic counsellor for continental Europe, and Brice Roquefeuil, MFA director for continental Europe, came to Baku to discuss relations and regional issues with Hikmet Hajiyev, head of the foreign policy affairs department of the presidential administration, and Elchin Amirbayov, President's representative for special missions.
A very positive meeting to work on our bilateral bond in the wake of the recent meetings between Ilham Aliyev and Emmanuel Macron!" the post reads.
