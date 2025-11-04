Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Unveils Planned Healthcare Funding For 2026

2025-11-04 03:12:44
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Healthcare expenditures in Azerbaijan are projected at 2.02 billion manat ($1.2 billion) in 2026, which is 30.7 million manat ($18.3 million), or 1.5 percent higher than in 2025, and 195.5 million manat ($116.5 million), or 10.7 percent higher than in 2024, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the draft law“On the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2026”, discussed today at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship.

Healthcare spending is expected to account for 4.9 percent of total state budget expenditures, up 0.1 percentage point from 2025.

Compared to 2022, the share of these expenses in the total state budget expenditures will grow by 0.5 percentage points, and in absolute terms it will rise by 606.4 million ($361.5 million), a 42.8 percent.

Of the total healthcare allocation, 900 million manat ($536 million), or 44.6 percent, will be used for state-funded mandatory medical insurance expenses for the population.

Trend News Agency

