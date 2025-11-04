Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT) Powers Scilex Holding (NASDAQ: SCLX) With Exclusive License To Tokenize $2 Trillion In Biotech Bonus Stocks Inside

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) has entered into a groundbreaking agreement with Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX), granting Scilex a worldwide exclusive license -with rights to sublicense-its proprietary AI-driven data tokenization technology for the biotech and biopharma industries.

This agreement marks a defining moment for Datavault AI (DVLT), whose patented“Platform and Method for Tokenizing DNA Data” (U.S. Patent Application No. 17/941,623) establishes a secure framework for converting sensitive genomic and therapeutic data into tradable digital assets. The technology underpins the creation of a Biotech Exchange Platform, enabling tokenization, trading, and monetization of genomic, diagnostic, and pharmaceutical intellectual property-paving the way for a new financial layer within the life sciences sector.

Breaking News Bonus: Watch these Undervalued Companies with major news today: Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ: RDZN ), Power Metallic Mines Inc. ( OTCQB: PNPNF | TSXV: PNPN) , Datavault AI Inc. (Nasdaq: DVLT ), Peraso Inc (NASDAQ: PRSO ), Kartoon Studios, Inc (NASDAQ: TOON ), Specificity Inc. (OTCID: SPTY ), Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) and Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX ) are moving actively in pre-market and early trading sessions. Also stay alert as this is short squeeze season and our scanners indicate“shorting” in ALL of these stocks previous from today.

Scilex Holding Company (SCLX), a revenue-generating innovator in non-opioid pain management and emerging therapeutic solutions, will integrate DVLT's platform to launch a next-generation data marketplace. The platform aims to unlock an estimated $2 trillion opportunity across global pharmaceutical and diagnostic sales through the tokenization of real-world biotech assets (RWAs).

Beyond data security, the collaboration opens the door for non-dilutive funding mechanisms -allowing biotech and pharma companies to raise capital by tokenizing intellectual property, research data, and therapeutic innovations.

This exclusive license positions Datavault AI (DVLT) at the forefront of AI-driven tokenization and biotech finance, bridging the gap between digital assets and life science commercialization-potentially reshaping how genomic and pharmaceutical data are valued, traded, and monetized worldwide.

Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors with a safe harbor with regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, assumptions, objectives, goals, and assumptions about future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements, indicating certain actions & quotes; may, could or might occur Understand there is no guarantee past performance is indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap or growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor's investment may be lost or due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. TheStreetReports (TSR) is responsible for the production and distribution of this content."TSR" is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment advisor. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. "TSR" authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, podcasts and editorial content. "TSR" has not been compensated to produce content related to "Any Companies" appearing herein. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and everyone viewing this content are expected to read the full disclaimer in our website.