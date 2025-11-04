PRANCE Completes Facade And Gate Renovation Project For Foshan Southern Park Hi-Tech Industrial Zone

PRANCE Metalwork Building Material Co., Ltd. has successfully completed the Facade and Gate Renovation Project for the Foshan Southern Park Hi-Tech Industrial Zone, marking another milestone in its portfolio of high-precision architectural solutions. The large-scale renovation involved upgrading two major entrance gates and replacing the exterior cladding of an office building with PRANCE's custom-engineered aluminum panel system.

The project videos can be viewed on YouTube:

PRANCE One-Stop Facade Solution: From 3D Scanning to Precise Production – Episode 1:

PRANCE One-Stop Solution for Facade Precision, Efficiency, and Quality - Episode 2:

A One-Stop Solution from Design to Installation

From 3D laser scanning and BIM modeling to material production and installation support, PRANCE delivered a comprehensive, one-stop service that ensured a seamless transformation. Every phase, from concept to completion, was managed under a unified process, eliminating the need for multiple contractors and ensuring consistent quality standards across the project.

The company's advanced production and engineering capabilities enabled it to deliver an aesthetically modern, structurally reliable, and long-lasting façade system designed to withstand environmental stress and elevate the park's visual identity.

Client Objectives and Vision

The client's objectives emphasized both aesthetic enhancement and performance reliability. Their vision included:

Modernizing the entrance gates with structurally sound, contemporary designs.

Upgrading the office building's façade with durable aluminum panels.

Partnering with a single provider to manage design, measurement, production, and installation support efficiently.

By fulfilling all these objectives, PRANCE demonstrated its capacity to deliver innovative architectural metalwork with precision and professionalism.







Key Advantages of PRANCE's One-Stop Process

Integrated Design-to-Delivery Process: PRANCE handled every stage, from concept design and engineering to fabrication and technical supervision, ensuring consistent quality and streamlined execution.

Millimeter-Accurate 3D Measurement: Utilizing high-resolution laser scanning and BIM modeling, PRANCE ensured precision in every panel, minimizing on-site rework and reducing installation time.

Custom Fabrication for Complex Geometry: PRANCE's digital fabrication system allowed for the production of non-standard aluminum panels that matched curves and irregular structures while maintaining high performance and modern aesthetics.

Efficient Project Management: With centralized coordination, the project avoided delays and communication conflicts typical of multi-supplier setups.

Comprehensive Installation Support: PRANCE provided detailed installation drawings and on-site guidance, ensuring efficient and accurate assembly even for complex structural elements.

Consistent Quality and Reliability: Each component, from engineering calculations to final panels, adhered to PRANCE's strict quality control standards, ensuring durability and performance.



West Gate Renovation: Precision from Concept to Completion

For the West Gate, PRANCE transformed the client's initial design concepts into technical blueprints, performing detailed structural calculations for stability and safety. Using 3D laser scanning and BIM modeling, the company captured exact measurements, produced precise aluminum panels, and provided installation drawings and technical guidance to guarantee flawless implementation.

This meticulous approach resulted in a striking modern entryway that combines elegance with engineering accuracy.

North Gate Renovation: Modern Design Meets Functional Strength

The North Gate renovation emphasized both visual appeal and long-term durability. The structure now features high-performance aluminum panels known for their weather resistance, low maintenance, and structural strength.

Using 3D laser data, PRANCE fabricated panels tailored to on-site measurements, significantly reducing labor and installation time. The final design achieved a minimalist, modern aesthetic while meeting daily functional demands.

Adding a natural element, woodgrain aluminum baffles were incorporated to bring warmth and texture. Each baffle is sealed for wind and moisture resistance, with a long-lasting outdoor warranty. PRANCE's customizable woodgrain options allow clients to achieve the ideal balance between natural beauty and metallic strength.

Office Building Facade Upgrade: Advanced Aluminum Panel System

PRANCE also undertook a complete facade renovation for an office building within the park, replacing the outdated exterior with a new custom aluminum panel cladding system.

Using 3D scanning, the team achieved unparalleled precision in measuring corners, curves, and irregular surfaces; key to creating smooth, visually consistent façades.







Benefits of 3D Scanning in Facade Construction:



Accurate measurement for building corners and curved sections.

Efficient large-scale data collection to minimize manual errors.

Improved on-site safety through remote scanning.

Seamless alignment of design and structure for flawless installation. Reduced material waste and minimized rework.



The Advantages of Aluminum Panel Cladding

PRANCE's aluminum panel system provided the client with numerous benefits, including:



Durability and Protection: Resistant to corrosion, weathering, and dirt, the panels offer long-term defense with minimal maintenance.

Lightweight Strength: The panels deliver robust structural integrity without adding excessive load. Design Flexibility: Fully customizable in dimensions, curvature, and finishes to match the architectural design.



About PRANCE Metalwork Building Material Co., Ltd.

Based in Foshan, Guangdong, PRANCE is an industry leader in architectural metalwork and facade systems, offering complete design, manufacturing, and installation solutions for global clients. With over two decades of expertise, PRANCE continues to redefine architectural innovation through advanced engineering, custom fabrication, and precision-driven project delivery.