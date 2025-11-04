Marketing Expert Tony Hayes Reveals Why $250M AI Investment Signals Golden Opportunity For Non-Technical Entrepreneurs

MENAFN - GetNews)



""We're witnessing a fundamental shift from the 'build the technology' phase to the 'use the technology' phase," says Tony Hayes, internet marketing strategist and newsletter publisher. "This is the moment when non-technical marketers can leap ahead of developers in creating real business value with AI.""Internet marketing strategist Tony Hayes releases comprehensive newsletter edition analyzing how a recent $250 million AI infrastructure investment creates unprecedented opportunities for marketers and entrepreneurs without coding skills. The edition features 15 actionable strategies including no-code SaaS development, AI automation tools, and viral content frameworks, complete with step-by-step implementation checklists.

Pattaya, Chonburi - November 4, 2025 - Internet marketing strategist Tony Hayes has released his latest newsletter edition analyzing a seismic shift in the AI landscape that positions non-technical entrepreneurs for unprecedented success. The comprehensive guide, titled "Today's Marketing Playbook: AI Gold Rush, No-Code SaaS, and Viral Secrets," unpacks how a recent $250 million investment in AI infrastructure company Fireworks AI signals the beginning of a new era where operating AI becomes more valuable than building it.

"The gold rush isn't for the people mining the gold anymore – it's for the people selling the pickaxes, and more importantly, for those teaching others how to use them," Hayes explains in the newsletter. "We're moving from a phase where technical knowledge was everything to a phase where marketing knowledge and business acumen become the differentiators."

Comprehensive Coverage Across Multiple Business Disciplines

The newsletter edition features 15 carefully curated video breakdowns organized into four major categories:

AI & The New Frontier for Marketers – Including analysis of the $250M Fireworks AI investment, 24/7 browser automation tools, the evolution of AI-SEO for 2026, and Google Gemini's latest free upgrades that can power entire side hustles.

Build Your Next Big Thing: SaaS & Side Hustles – Featuring a proven 5-step blueprint for launching a SaaS business with zero coding experience, free Google tools for starting side businesses, and a founder's exact playbook for building three SaaS apps to $200K monthly recurring revenue.

Content is King: YouTube, Social & Storytelling Secrets – Revealing YouTube algorithm experiments, Gary Vaynerchuk's 2026 growth strategy, a $100K blueprint for AI avatar businesses, LinkedIn's game-changing creator economy updates, and viral storytelling formulas from a creator with 7+ million subscribers.

Automate & Scale: Advanced Tactics – Demonstrating AI-powered SEO campaign automation, strategies for generating Amazon KDP commissions, and techniques for cloning successful YouTube channels with AI.

Unprecedented Value-Add: Complete Action Guide

In a departure from typical newsletter formats, Hayes has created an accompanying action guide that provides subscribers with detailed 4-paragraph summaries, 25 key takeaways, and step-by-step implementation checklists for every video featured in the newsletter.

"Too many newsletters just throw links at you and call it content curation," Hayes notes. "I wanted to create something actionable. Every strategy in this edition comes with a checklist you can follow today. No fluff, no theory – just implementation."

Addressing the No-Code Revolution

A central theme throughout the newsletter is the democratization of technology through no-code tools. Hayes highlights how platforms like Bubble, Make, Google's AI Studio, and others are enabling entrepreneurs to build sophisticated software products without writing a single line of code.

The newsletter specifically addresses how one founder used this approach to build five successful SaaS applications, with three reaching $200K in monthly recurring revenue, using a repeatable 10-step framework focused on proven ideas, Lifetime Deal launches, and content-driven scaling.

Real Results from Real Strategies

The strategies featured in the newsletter aren't theoretical. Hayes includes case studies showing:



A 266% increase in monthly traffic and nearly $500,000 in monthly revenue through AI-powered SEO automation

1.2 million views and 1,000+ new followers in 24 hours using strategic Twitter tactics

Multiple successful SaaS launches using exclusively no-code tools Proven viral content frameworks from creators with millions of subscribers



Timely Release Addresses Market Moment

The newsletter's release comes at a crucial inflection point in the AI and marketing landscape. With major AI companies shifting from development to deployment, traditional barriers to entry are disappearing. Hayes argues that marketers who understand audience needs, psychology, and business models are now better positioned than technical developers to capitalize on AI opportunities.

"The technical infrastructure is being built by billion-dollar companies," Hayes explains. "Your job isn't to compete with them – it's to be the translator, the implementer, the person who knows what problems real businesses actually need to solve."

About the Newsletter Format

Hayes's newsletter follows his signature style of cutting through marketing hype to deliver actionable, immediately implementable strategies. Each edition curates the most valuable content from across the internet marketing landscape, providing context, analysis, and specific action steps.

The newsletter is designed for busy entrepreneurs and marketers who don't have time to wade through hours of content but need to stay current with the latest strategies and opportunities in digital marketing, AI tools, and online business development.

Access and Additional Resources

The complete newsletter edition, including all video links and access to the comprehensive action guide, is available

Readers interested in subscribing to future editions can join Hayes's mailing list

Additional resources, tutorials, and daily insights are available through Hayes's YouTube channel and Twitter account

For a complete overview of Hayes's work and available resources, visit