Jaylee Austin Releases New Fantasy Romance Shadow Of The Samhain Moon

"Shadow of The Samhain Moon by Jaylee Austin"

As the crisp autumn air settles over Norskeby, Minnesota, a new kind of romance rises with the Samhain moon. Author Jaylee Austin invites readers into a hauntingly beautiful world of myth, love, and sacrifice with the release of Shadow of The Samhain Moon, the first installment of the Nordic Monster Romance Series.

Blending Scandinavian legend with modern-day suspense, the novel unearths the dark history of the Draugr-undead Norse guardians sworn to protect treasure and tombs. Against this chilling backdrop, Elin Bjorn, a spirited librarian, discovers her fate intertwined with Ragnor, a mysterious warrior bound by an ancient curse. Together, they must navigate the fragile line between devotion and destiny, desire and destruction.

Set during Norskeby's annual Harvest Festival, where pumpkins glow and shadows whisper, this fated mates fantasy delivers everything fans of monster romance crave-sizzling tension, high-stakes battles, and a love story as eternal as the northern lights.

About the Author

In a whimsical corner of the universe where ordinary becomes extraordinary, Jaylee Austin spins stories of wonder, romance, and magic. A retired English and Theater teacher, she now crafts imaginative worlds from her writing desk-often interrupted by the antics of her clever pug, Tilly. Austin's books invite readers to leap into alternate realities where myths breathe, legends awaken, and love conquers even the darkest night.

Book Information:

Shadow of The Samhain Moon

Nordic Monster Romance Series, Book One

Publisher: Reeves Publishing Release Date: October 21, 2025 ISBN: 9798231322183 (ebook) ASIN: B0FJPJ9B47 Genre: Fantasy Romance

