Jennifer Stanford's“De-Stressed” Empowers Leaders To Turn Burnout Into Breakthrough

Purcellville, Virginia - Nov 4, 2025 - As the modern workplace continues to face rising levels of stress and emotional fatigue, leadership strategist and emotional intelligence expert Jennifer Stanford is introducing a timely, science-based roadmap to help leaders and teams recover their clarity, calm, and performance. Her new book, De-Stressed: Proven Strategies for Leaders to Lower Stress and Boost Performance, is more than a resource - it's a reset for those leading through constant pressure and uncertainty.

With over three decades of experience advising executives and organizations, Stanford has witnessed firsthand how stress can silently sabotage decision-making, innovation, and morale. Through her company, Emergent Performance Solutions, she has guided leaders across industries to transform their relationship with stress - turning it from a barrier into a catalyst for growth. Her signature approach, known as the Energy is Currency framework, teaches that managing energy - not time - is the key to sustained success and well-being.

Stanford explains that many high-performing leaders silently struggle under the weight of chronic stress, often mistaking it for strength. De-Stressed challenges the myth that burnout is the price of success and shows readers that sustainable achievement comes not from doing less, but from doing things differently.

A Timely Resource for a Changing World

The release of De-Stressed could not come at a more critical time. Studies published by Harvard Business Review and the American Psychological Association show that chronic workplace stress is one of the leading factors driving employee turnover, disengagement, and declining performance. Executives and professionals are under increasing pressure to meet goals with fewer resources, often at the expense of their mental and emotional health.

Stanford's message is both compassionate and practical. Through a mix of personal experience, scientific research, and actionable exercises, she helps readers understand how stress operates in the body and mind - and how to redirect it for better focus and resilience. Her book provides readers with step-by-step strategies to manage energy, rebuild trust within teams, and create psychologically safe environments that foster collaboration and performance.

Photo Courtesy: Jennifer Stanford

Stanford's Energy is Currency model reframes how organizations approach productivity. Instead of viewing stress as an unavoidable side effect of ambition, she encourages leaders to see energy as their most valuable asset. According to her, when energy is depleted, performance, creativity, and emotional stability all decline. By learning to measure, protect, and renew energy intentionally, leaders can unlock higher performance without sacrificing well-being.

Her approach blends the latest findings in neuroscience and emotional intelligence with practical leadership strategy - helping readers build habits that promote sustainable performance. She believes that managing stress effectively is not about avoidance but awareness and adaptation.

Stanford observes that stress has become the default for many people - leaders are burned out, teams are stretched thin, and families are running on fumes. De-Stressed was written to meet this moment, offering a practical and powerful guide for anyone navigating the chaos of modern life.

A Message of Hope and Possibility

Stanford's message resonates deeply with executives, educators, healthcare professionals, and entrepreneurs - individuals who are expected to stay calm under pressure while guiding others through constant change. Her work reminds readers that stress may be common, but it doesn't have to be permanent.

By combining relatable stories with science-backed methods, Stanford helps readers see that recovery and high performance can coexist. Her book doesn't promise quick fixes; instead, it offers grounded, evidence-based tools that anyone can apply immediately. From reframing daily habits to building emotionally intelligent teams, De-Stressed serves as both a guidebook and an invitation to lead differently - with greater awareness, purpose, and humanity.

Stanford emphasizes that it's never too late to make a change. No matter how overwhelmed someone may feel, transformation begins with a single choice - to manage energy intentionally and lead with clarity and calm.

About Jennifer Stanford

Jennifer Stanford is a nationally recognized leadership strategist, emotional intelligence expert, and the founder of Emergent Performance Solutions. For more than 30 years, she has helped leaders and teams across industries turn stress into a catalyst for success. As a trust coach, culture advisor, and speaker, she empowers organizations to trade burnout for breakthrough by focusing on energy, emotional intelligence, and psychological safety. She is the author of De-Stressed: Proven Strategies for Leaders to Lower Stress and Boost Performance.

Her approachable yet evidence-driven style has made her a sought-after voice among executives and organizations seeking practical solutions for stress and performance challenges. Whether on stage, in boardrooms, or through her writing, Stanford's mission is simple: to help people thrive where they live, work, and lead.