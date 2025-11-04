KTC Unveils 27M1, The Esports Monitor Engineered For Victory, Not Just Performance

MENAFN - GetNews) KTC, the display technology innovator with 30 years of manufacturing expertise, today announced the global release of its flagship esports monitor, the 27M1 "Master Series". This professional-grade display represents a paradigm shift in competitive gaming peripherals, combining tournament-ready performance with engineering innovations specifically designed for elite esports athletes and serious competitors.







Competitive-Grade Visual Architecture

The 27M1 establishes new benchmarks for competitive gaming with its 27-inch Fast IPS panel delivering native 200Hz refresh rate (overclockable to 210Hz). This professional specification ensures minimal motion blur and instantaneous response times critical for high-stakes gameplay in titles like Counter-Strike 2 and VALORANT. The monitor's QHD (2560×1440) resolution provides the optimal balance between visual clarity and performance sustainability, ensuring frame rates remain consistently high without sacrificing image quality.







Arena-Inspired Engineering Innovations

What distinguishes the 27M1 from conventional gaming monitors is its comprehensive suite of competition-focused features:

Advanced Light Control System : The integrated visor employs specialized flocking technology that reduces ambient light reflection by 87% compared to standard plastic solutions, creating unparalleled visual focus during critical gameplay moments.

Precision Calibration System : All adjustable components feature laser-etched measurement scales, enabling professional gamers to maintain consistent viewing geometry across different competition environments and setups.

Tactical Ergonomic Design: The monitor's unique 35° maximum tilt capability accommodates the preferred posture of FPS professionals, while the patented mechanical dial mechanism provides precise, repeatable adjustments with definitive tactile feedback.

Versatile Connectivity: An integrated headset hanger keeps your critical gear within easy reach and your desk organized. It also features dual 2W speakers, allowing you to enjoy audio content without a headset and seamlessly transition between intense competition and everyday entertainment.







Professional Performance Specifications

1. Panel Technology: 27-inch Fast IPS with Advanced Overdrive

2. Native Resolution: 2560 × 1440 @ 200Hz (210Hz OC)

3. Response Time: 1ms (MPRT)

4. Color Performance: 96% DCI-P3 coverage with Delta E below 2 factory calibration

5. Adaptive Sync: AMD FreeSync Premium & NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible

6. Visual Clarity: 450 nits brightness with HDR10 support

Professional-Grade Connectivity & Control

The 27M1 features a comprehensive connectivity suite including dual DisplayPort 1.4 interfaces supporting the full 200Hz refresh rate at native resolution, complemented by dual HDMI 2.0 ports. The monitor also integrates KTC's Master Control Software, enabling real-time parameter adjustment, game-specific profile management, and advanced feature configuration directly from the user's desktop.

Market Position & Professional Endorsement

"The 27M1 represents our commitment to addressing the specific needs of competitive gamers through thoughtful engineering rather than marketing hyperbole," stated Allen, Product Director at KTC. "Every feature, from the measurement scales to the specialized visor system, was developed in collaboration with professional esports athletes to create a monitor that genuinely enhances competitive performance."







About KTC

With a deep manufacturing heritage dating back to 1995, KTC leverages comprehensive vertical integration and in-house R&D capabilities to deliver professional-grade display solutions to users worldwide. The company's diverse product portfolio spans professional esports monitors, creative professional displays, and smart interactive screens, consistently driving the evolution of visual experiences through pioneering innovation.