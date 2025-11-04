Women's Health Collective Canada And Partners Call For Bold Investment In Women's Health To Close The Gap Once And For All

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New analysis reveals a $37 billion opportunity for Canada's economy by 2040

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on new findings from the McKinsey Health Institute, Women's Health Collective Canada (WHCC) and its partners are renewing the call for bold investment in women's health, while highlighting the profound economic and individual benefits that come from closing Canada's women's health gap.

By investing in women's health, Canada could unlock more than $37 billion in additional annual GDP by 2040, while improving the quality of life for millions of women and building a stronger, fairer, and healthier Canada.

Women's Health Collective Canada (WHCC) and Desjardins Insurance are leveraging a new analysis published by the McKinsey Health Institute to spotlight the human and economic impact of the women's health gap in Canada and make the case for further investment.

Drawing on extensive global and national data, the report shows how poorer health among women translates into lost productivity, shorter working lives, and wider inequities - offering one of the clearest pictures yet of how this gap affects both women and Canada's future.

In Canada, the gap is stark. Women spend nearly one-quarter more of their lives in poor health than men (24%) - time that often falls during their most productive working years. Addressing this gap would not only improve women's health and quality of life, but could also strengthen Canada's workforce and unlock billions in growth.

“This research confirms what we've always known,” says Amy Flood, Executive Director of Women's Health Collective Canada.“Countries, communities, and families are only as healthy as the women within them. Women carry the health of their families and communities every day - often putting their own care last. This report is a reminder that investing in women's health isn't a side issue; it's the foundation for a stronger, fairer, and healthier Canada, and one of the smartest investments our country can make.”

An Opportunity for Canada: The Economic and Health Case



$37 billion annual GDP gain possible by 2040

Women spend 24% more time in poor health than men in Canada

Closing the women's health gap in Canada could result in seven more healthy days per year for every Canadian woman

75% of the economic impact of the women's health gap is associated with lower productivity and participation during the working years (ages 20–70) Top conditions contributing to the women's health gap include cancer, heart disease, migraines, mental health conditions, and bone, joint, and tendon diseases.



A Collective Effort to Advance Women's Health

This work is supported by Desjardins Insurance, with additional support from Hologic Canada and Organon Canada - partners committed to advancing the health, empowerment, and financial well-being of women across Canada. Together, WHCC and its partners are empowering women with knowledge, advancing care, and reinforcing a simple truth: investing in women's health is investing in Canada's future.

“At Desjardins Insurance, we deeply believe that every woman deserves to be supported in her health, well-being, and financial confidence - at every stage of life,” says Chantal Gagné, Executive Vice-President, Life and Health Insurance, Desjardins.“Our partnership with Women's Health Collective Canada is a meaningful way to turn that belief into action. Together, we're helping build a future where women feel supported.”

"When Canadian women are healthy, everybody benefits - including the economy," says Isabelle Fortier, Director of Government Affairs and Market Access for Hologic Canada. "At Hologic, we truly believe that investing in women's health and fostering innovation are key. Policy and innovation must work together - streamlining reimbursement and research funding - to ensure access to quality care. Our partnership with Women's Health Collective Canada and collaboration with policymakers are vital to making women's health a top priority for societal and economic growth."

“The new report from the McKinsey Health Institute highlights the urgent need to close the women's health gap, not only to improve individual well-being but to unlock economic potential for Canada. Women make up half the population, but only 5% of global pharmaceutical R&D investment are made towards women health, and only 1% when excluding cancer-related conditions," said Geneviève Gauthier, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs and Community Engagement, Organon Canada.“These inequities have an impact from career opportunities to overall well-being. At Organon, we are committed to helping change this reality by supporting organizations like Women's Health Collective Canada, raising awareness of unmet health needs, and bringing forward innovations that help women lead healthier, more empowered lives.”

Read the Report

Explore key findings on the Women's Health Collective Canada website at whcc, or read the full report on the McKinsey Health Institute website:

About Women's Health Collective Canada

Women's Health Collective Canada (WHCC) is a strategic alliance of Canada's leading women's health and hospital foundations working together to advance equity in women's health research and care with unified action. WHCC brings together resources, fundraising, education and advocacy, working alongside partners who share the vision to improve outcomes and drive lasting change in women's health. WHCC consists of the BC Women's Health Foundation, Alberta Women's Health Foundation, Women's College Hospital Foundation, McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation and the IWK Foundation.

To learn more about WHCC, its members and their work, or to donate, please visit . Direct donation link:

About Desjardins Insurance

Desjardins Insurance offers a wide range of flexible life insurance, health insurance and retirement savings products and services. It is one of the top life insurance companies in Canada and a member of Desjardins Group, the leading cooperative financial group in Canada. Desjardins Insurance believes that a work environment focused on equity, diversity and inclusion is more than an asset-it's a necessity. That's why it is committed to welcoming each person and accepting them for who they are, learning from our differences, celebrating those differences and guaranteeing everyone the same treatment. In keeping with that commitment, Desjardins Insurance's solutions evolve along with the changing needs of Canadians.

Media Contact

Daniel St. Germaine | ...