FOURCORTERS And Lionfish Tech Advisors Launch THE PYRAMID, Redefining How B2B Organizations Visualize Market Position

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- FOURCORTERS, Inc., a B2B marketing agency that unites analyst insight with marketing execution, has partnered with Lionfish Tech Advisors to introduce THE PYRAMIDTM, a next-generation analyst benchmark model designed to help technology companies understand and communicate their position to CIOs, CTOs, and CISOs with greater precision and context.

THE PYRAMIDTM is powered by Lionfish's AquariumTM unique data engine that combines real-time artificial intelligence with human-powered insights and oversight. As a result, THE PYRAMIDTM is a living benchmark that is published every six months, reflecting market dynamics through a standardized methodology that addresses the critiques of current models such as analyst bias, pay-to-play, and the preference towards legacy vendors.

THE PYRAMID on Agentic AI, Anti-Ransomware, and Workspace have already been released and will soon be viewable at FOURCASTERS. FOURCORTERS and Lionfish will be hosting a live webinar on Thursday, November 6 at 12:00 PM EST with a sneak peak at three new markets for THE PYRAMID, CCaaS, UCaaS, and CNAPP–and to answer questions about THE PYRAMID. Registration is available at THE PYRAMID WEBINAR.

Built as a buyer's guide, THE PYRAMIDTM gives technology leaders a clear, comparative view of vendors' presence relative to their solution breadth and agility, helping buyers identify partners that best fit their organization's priorities and risk appetite. Buyers will also be able to identify vendors with standout performance in specific areas such as deployment time, AI journey readiness, or ecosystem strength.

FOURCORTERS, Inc. will make THE PYRAMIDTM available through its independent research content hub, FOURCASTERSTM ().“THE PYRAMID was born from the idea that market perception should evolve beyond flat charts,” said Roberta Gamble, Chief Research Analyst of FOURCASTERS.

“We wanted a framework that feels dynamic: it shows where a company stands and where it's heading. For buyers, it brings clarity and confidence to complex technology decisions,” says Gamble.

“The Aquarium provides the analytical backbone that makes THE PYRAMID possible,” added Rob Smith, CEO of Lionfish Tech Advisors.“By connecting analyst insights with structured and unstructured data from multiple sources, we've built a living model that can adjust as markets shift. It's about bringing clarity to competitive storytelling.”

“This partnership formalizes a shared vision between FOURCORTERS and Lionfish to help B2B buyers navigate vendor complexity, benchmark suppliers consistently, and align investments with those driving measurable progress in their markets,” adds Gary Robbins, CEO of FOURCORTERS, Inc.

The first PYRAMIDTMs will be released in Q4, 2025, and posted on both FOURCASTERS and Lionfish Tech Advisors, and available for licensing through FOURCORTERS, Inc.

About FOURCORTERS, INC.

FOURCORTERS is a B2B marketing agency that integrates the voice of industry analysts into every stage of demand generation. From customer research to analyst-backed content, ABM programs to executive events, FOURCORTERS delivers campaigns that blend credibility, creativity, and measurable results.

About Lionfish Tech Advisors

About Lionfish Tech Advisors: Lionfish Tech Advisors is an independent research and advisory firm composed of industry experts, bringing decades of global IT expertise across industries, including: healthcare, digital experiences, cloud and infrastructure, security, identity, managed services, and AI and emerging technologies.

About FOURCASTERSTM

FOURCASTERSTM content hub enables independent analysts and analyst firms to share future-focused B2B research content and projections. FOURCASTERS offers experts a place to deliver valuable insights while providing businesses with a single hub to access insights, data, and projections in anticipation of future trends across a global network. Because together, we can collaborate, innovate, and make a meaningful impact.