Ministry Of Finance Signs First Agreement Under The“Retail Sukuk” Initiative With Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank

Investment available via ADIB's“Smart Sukuk” platform starting from AED 4,000.

Younis Haji AlKhoori: The agreement offers individuals a seamless digital experience to invest in Islamic Treasury Sukuk.

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has signed a cooperation agreement with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), making it the first bank to join the Ministry's newly launched“Retail Sukuk” initiative. The initiative aims to enable citizens and residents to invest easily and securely in UAE Government Islamic Treasury Sukuk through innovative digital platforms.

Under the agreement, individual investors in the UAE can now access and invest in Islamic Treasury Sukuk (T-Sukuk) via ADIB's“Smart Sukuk” platform, which allows investment in fractional Sukuk in smaller denominations. The initiative supports the Ministry's efforts to broaden the investor base and promote financial inclusion across the UAE.

Through the platform, investors can start with a minimum investment of AED 4,000, in increments of AED 4,000, up to a maximum of AED 28,000 per transaction, with the flexibility to make multiple transactions. UAE nationals and residents with an Emirates ID or UAE PASS can complete their registration online, fulfil KYC requirements, and create a risk profile directly on the platform, while also viewing Sukuk terms and transaction details.

First Step:

His Excellency Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, said:“This agreement with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank marks the first step in implementing the Retail Sukuk initiative, reflecting the Ministry's commitment to advancing the leadership's vision of economic empowerment and promoting a culture of saving and sustainable investment. Our partnership with ADIB exemplifies successful collaboration between the public and private sectors in developing innovative, government-backed financial instruments that support sustainable economic growth.”

He added:“Through this agreement, we are providing individuals with a fully digital, Sharia-compliant investment experience that is simple, secure, and designed to promote financial stability for families and the wider community.”

Encouraging Broader Participation:

His Excellency Jawaan Awaidah Al Khaili, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, commented:“We are proud to be the first partner in this pioneering programme, which expands investment opportunities for a wider range of investors. By bridging the gap between institutional and retail markets, we are enabling everyone to invest in high-quality, low-risk, government-backed Sukuk. This partnership reinforces our commitment to innovation, financial inclusion, and the continued growth of Islamic finance in line with the UAE's strategic vision.”

Awareness Sessions:

All Sukuk issued by the Ministry will be listed on the platform, excluding those nearing maturity, without the need for additional regulatory approvals. ADIB will offer the Retail Sukuk from its existing Sukuk positions through primary allocations or secondary market transactions.

The bank will also organize awareness and educational sessions, introduce a dedicated FAQs section, and conduct regular investor surveys to ensure a transparent and user-friendly investment experience.

Instilling the concept of saving:

The Ministry of Finance confirmed that this agreement marks the first phase of a broader framework of partnerships with national banks participating in the Retail Sukuk initiative. The initiative aims to broaden access to Islamic Treasury Sukuk, promote financial literacy, and instil a culture of saving and financial responsibility as a cornerstone of long-term financial sustainability in the UAE.

The Ministry added that the digital platforms of participating banks will enable investors to view comprehensive Sukuk details, including profit distributions, maturity dates, applicable fees, and early redemption options. A transparent regulatory framework and preferential fee structure have also been adopted to strengthen investor confidence and encourage broader participation in the UAE's Islamic finance ecosystem.