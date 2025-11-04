Manar Abu Dhabi Debuts First-Ever WE ARE ONA Culinary Experience In The UAE With Chef Solemann Haddad

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – November, 2025: Manar Abu Dhabi, a Public Art Abu Dhabi initiative under The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) is pleased to announce an exciting new culinary collaboration. In partnership with WE ARE ONA and Luca Pronzato, an exclusive and immersive pop-up dining experience by guest chef Solemann Haddad, of Michelin-starred Moonrise, will run from 16 – 22 November 2025, at Jubail Island, Abu Dhabi.

For its first ever time in the Middle East, WE ARE ONA X Manar Abu Dhabi will invite guests to explore the ancestral art of outdoor cooking through a concept inspired by two elemental forces: fire and stars. As aromas rise and shadows dance, guests will be transported into a suspended moment where nourishment becomes ritual and dining transforms into a quiet dialogue between earth and sky.

Building on a global journey of creating unique and ephemeral culinary experiences, that has seen WE ARE ONA pop-ups in Paris, Hong Kong, New York, Arles, and Aspen, this marks the renowned collective's first appearance in the UAE, where they will bring their distinctive, and boundary-pushing, blend of art, design, and gastronomy to Abu Dhabi's burgeoning cultural landscape.

WE ARE ONA X Manar Abu Dhabi will offer a tasting menu experience with soft beverage pairings priced at AED 750 per person, a further optional beverage pairing package is also available. Seatings will be daily at 8:00 PM and 8:30 PM. Spaces are limited and are expected to fill quickly, reservations can be made via:

ABOUT“WE ARE ONA” AND LUCA PRONZATO:

Founded in 2019 by Luca Pronzato, sommelier and entrepreneur, and NOMA Copenhagen (named best restaurant in the world 5 times) alumni, WE ARE ONA is a nomadic gastronomic studio that curates immersive dining experiences blending art, design, architecture, and gastronomy.

With more than 100 exclusive culinary events created in collaboration with leading artists, designers, and fashion houses, including Chanel, Saint Laurent, Jacquemus, and Carla Sozzani, WE ARE ONA redefines fine dining through storytelling, spatial design, and cross-disciplinary collaboration.

At the helm of WE ARE ONA's creative direction, Luca Pronzato continues to expand the collective's global network, working with leading figures in architecture such as Carla Sozzani and Cristina Celestino in Milan, and in art and design including Willo Perron, Harry Nuriev, Carsten Höller, Alexandre de Betak, and India Mahdavi. He also partners with celebrated chefs such as Mory Sacko, Dalad Kambhu, Elena Reygadas, and Sayaka Sawaguchi.

From the 2023 opening of its culinary studio in Paris to its upcoming expansion to New York in 2025, WE ARE ONA consolidates its position as a global pioneer in contemporary gastronomy and collaborative art.

ABOUT THE CHEF:

Born in Dubai to Franco-Syrian parents, Chef Solemann Haddad discovered his passion for cooking at an early age before pursuing formal training in London and Japan. Known for his expressive approach to contemporary cuisine, Haddad bridges heritage and innovation, reflecting the spirit of Manar Abu Dhabi's celebration of creativity across disciplines.

In 2021, Haddad opened Moonrise, an intimate rooftop omakase in Dubai renowned for blending Japanese techniques with Middle Eastern flavours and local ingredients. The restaurant earned a Michelin Star in 2022, was ranked number 10 in MENA's 50 Best Restaurants in 2025, and Haddad has been named Michelin Guide Young Chef of the Year and a Gault & Millau Future Great.