Typhoon Kalmaegi Death Toll Jumps To 39 In Philippines

The death toll from Typhoon Kalmaegi that hit the central Philippines on Tuesday has risen to 39 on the island of Cebu, a local government official said. Multiple towns have been inundated in Cebu province.

The deaths were as a result of drowning and people being struck by debris, provincial information officer Ainjeliz Orong said in a phone message. The powerful storm unleashed heavy rains and floods across the region, forcing thousands to evacuate.

"Based on information that we have, most of them died from drowning," civil defence deputy administrator Rafaelito Alejandro told AFP by phone.