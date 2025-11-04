Where To Go For Best Ladies' Nights In The UAE: Dubai And Abu Dhabi's Top Deals

Ladies, here's the perfect excuse to dress up, let loose, and enjoy great food, beverages, and music with your crew. From glamorous rooftop lounges and Spanish-inspired fiestas to playful gaming spots and stylish city escapes, the country has something for every vibe. Whether you're after midweek fun or weekend indulgence, these top ladies' night offers across Dubai and Abu Dhabi promise unbeatable value, vibrant energy, and nights worth remembering.

Noche TATEL

Every Thursday from 8:30pm, TATEL Dubai in Downtown transforms into Noche TATEL, a lively social dining experience infused with Spanish flair. Guests can indulge in a free-flowing package DhAED 350 per person, featuring two hours of unlimited beverages and a curated selection of tapas alongside the à la carte menu. The evening comes alive with a captivating flamenco performance and live Spanish guitar, creating an atmosphere that blends bold flavours, vibrant entertainment, and the spirit of Spain.

Brass Monkey

Brass Monkey's midweek Ladies Night is a lively midweek escape that combines great food, drinks, and entertainment. Every Wednesday from 7pm to 1am, guests can enjoy four curated beverages and two dishes for Dh145. With its energetic atmosphere, arcade games, and social vibe, it's a popular choice for groups, after-work gatherings, and anyone looking to mix friendly competition with a fun night out.

St. Trop

Perched atop the Waldorf Astoria DIFC, St. Trop offers a chic Mediterranean-inspired ladies' night every Thursday from 6pm to 9pm. For Dh199, guests can enjoy three dishes from an exclusive menu featuring options like tuna tartare, lobster rolls, mushroom arancini, chicken satay skewers, and New York sliders, paired with free-flowing beverages. With its stylish rooftop setting and vibrant atmosphere, St. Trop is a go-to spot for an elegant evening of great food, music, and skyline views.

W Abu Dhabi

Fridays at W Lounge, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, are all about unwinding in style with Sipz and Glam. From 6pm to 11pm, the lounge transforms into a chic, low-lit escape featuring expertly crafted beverages and a dynamic soundtrack that builds through the night. Ladies can enjoy unlimited selected beverages after purchasing one specially curated beverage for Dh85, while sampling Japanese-inspired bites starting from Dh40, including Norigami Sushi Tacos, Yuzu & Cucumber Rolls, and grilled Prawn Espellete. It's the perfect setting for a stylish start to the weekend.

Rodeo Drive

Rodeo Drive at Ibn Battuta Gate turns up the heat with Noche De Dames, a vibrant Latino ladies' night on Wednesdays from 7pm to 2am. Expect a lively blend of Latin beats, bold flavours, and rodeo-inspired revelry as ladies are welcomed with a complimentary beverage and a pink cowboy hat to set the mood. Two enticing packages make the night even better: the Regular Package (Dh105) includes one starter, one main, and four beverages, while the Unlimited Package (Dh195) adds unlimited house grapes. The Latin-inspired menu features favourites like Holy Guacamolí, Empanadas, Baja Fish Tacos, and Jalapeño Pesto Pasta, perfectly paired with signature beverages. With arcade games, DJ sets, and infectious energy, Noche De Dames promises a midweek fiesta where every Wednesday, the ladies truly ride free.