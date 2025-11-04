Dubai: Meet Dulqer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati At Global Village This November

For the South Indian diaspora residing in the UAE, there is exciting news as Global Village just announced some of the biggest industry superstars will be meeting fans at the popular tourist destination.

Superstars of Bollywood movie 'Kaantha', Dulqer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, Bhagyashri Borse, Samuthirakani and the director Selvamani Selvaraj will be coming to the Main Stage on Sunday, November 9.

The stars will be joining the 96.7 FM crew at 8.30pm ahead of the movie release.

Set to hit cinemas on November 14, the Indian Tamil-language period drama thriller revolves around the legendary director in Tamil Industry Ayya and his strained friendship with Chandran, a movie star he helped establish.

This is not the first time Dulqer Salmaan has come to the shopping spot. Shortly after the popular destination opened its doors for 2024, Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary, stars of the Indian film Lucky Bhaskar, made a special appearance in October last year.

Several celebrities have already graced the stage of Global Village's Season 29. In December 2024, Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh and filmmaker Atlee were spotted promoting their movie Baby John.

Meanwhile, in January this year, the Baadshah of Bollywood himself, Shah Rukh Khan, graced the stage of Global Village.