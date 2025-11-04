403
Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Holds Talks With UNGA President
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, held talks on Monday with the President of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock.
The talks - held on the sidelines of the Second Global Summit for Social Development 2025 currently underway in Doha, focused on ways to further strengthen cooperation and partnership between the State of Qatar and the United Nations.
The two sides also exchanged views on key issues featured on the summit's agenda, along with a range of topics of mutual interest. Annalena Baerbock talks
