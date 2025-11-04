Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
HH The Amir Hosts Luncheon Banquet For Leaders At 2Nd World Summit For Social Development

HH The Amir Hosts Luncheon Banquet For Leaders At 2Nd World Summit For Social Development


2025-11-04 02:18:10
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani hosted a luncheon banquet in honor of Their Majesties and Excellencies, including Heads of State, Prime Ministers, and senior officials attending the Second World Summit for Social Development 2025, now underway in Doha.

The banquet was attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi.
Also present were Their Excellencies ministers, senior officials, representatives of regional and international organizations, and other distinguished guests of the conference.

MENAFN04112025000067011011ID1110294793



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search