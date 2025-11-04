403
HH The Amir Hosts Luncheon Banquet For Leaders At 2Nd World Summit For Social Development
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani hosted a luncheon banquet in honor of Their Majesties and Excellencies, including Heads of State, Prime Ministers, and senior officials attending the Second World Summit for Social Development 2025, now underway in Doha.
The banquet was attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi.
Also present were Their Excellencies ministers, senior officials, representatives of regional and international organizations, and other distinguished guests of the conference.
