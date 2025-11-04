Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) The All-American Koi Show 2026 - Experience the World's Top Koi Exhibition in Las Vegas, NV The World's Elite Koi Breeders, Judges, and Hobbyist Converge in Las Vegas for the Ultimate Global Competition in Art, Innovation, and Aquaculture.

LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov 5, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Las Vegas will shimmer with color, culture, and creativity as the All American Koi Show 2026 (AAKS) BOLDER, and more internationally connected than ever before. The three-day event celebrates the artistry of koi fish and the powerful intersection of tradition, entrepreneurship, competition, and entertainment.



International koi breeders and enthusiasts gathered for the All-American Koi Show 2026 in Las Vegas, USA.

"AAKS isn't just about competition - it's about connection," says Hector Mardueno W. Lim Corporation All American Koi Show

The event will feature eight integrated experiences

  • Party with the Legends Silverton Casino
  • Sponsorship Opportunities
  • AAKS Food Fest
  • The AAKS Main Event
  • World Title, Awards Ceremony, & Banquet Dinner at Silverton Casino
  • Vendor Expo & Registration
  • Founder's Story: Hector's Journey - "All Roads Lead to Vegas AAKS 2026" YouTube Series
  • Business Class with Hap Klopp (Founder of The North Face) & W. Lim Corporation Seminars

    Each experience flows into one shared mission - to elevate koi culture to a global art form and create new bridges between innovation, entrepreneurship, and tradition.

    Yokozuna World Title Presented by: Sakai Fish Farm, Dainichi Koi Farm, Isa Koi Farm, Momotaro Koi Farm, Omosako Koi Farm, Matsue Koi Farm, and Ooya Koi Farm

    For sponsorship, vendor, or press inquiries, please contact:
    March 27-29, 2026 - Silverton Casino, Las Vegas, NV

    Contact Information
    Hector Mardueno
    Founder
    7252338499

    Tamara Mardueno
    VP
    7252338499

