The All-American Koi Show 2026 - Experience The World's Top Koi Exhibition In Las Vegas, NV
LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov 5, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Las Vegas will shimmer with color, culture, and creativity as the All American Koi Show 2026 (AAKS) BOLDER, and more internationally connected than ever before. The three-day event celebrates the artistry of koi fish and the powerful intersection of tradition, entrepreneurship, competition, and entertainment.
All American Koi Show 2026 Las Vegas
International koi breeders and enthusiasts gathered for the All-American Koi Show 2026 in Las Vegas, USA.
AAKS 2026"AAKS isn't just about competition - it's about connection," says Hector Mardueno W. Lim Corporation All American Koi Show The event will feature eight integrated experiences Party with the Legends Silverton Casino Sponsorship Opportunities AAKS Food Fest The AAKS Main Event World Title, Awards Ceremony, & Banquet Dinner at Silverton Casino Vendor Expo & Registration Founder's Story: Hector's Journey - "All Roads Lead to Vegas AAKS 2026" YouTube Series Business Class with Hap Klopp (Founder of The North Face) & W. Lim Corporation Seminars
Each experience flows into one shared mission - to elevate koi culture to a global art form and create new bridges between innovation, entrepreneurship, and tradition.
AAKS 2026Yokozuna World Title Presented by: Sakai Fish Farm, Dainichi Koi Farm, Isa Koi Farm, Momotaro Koi Farm, Omosako Koi Farm, Matsue Koi Farm, and Ooya Koi Farm
March 27-29, 2026 - Silverton Casino, Las Vegas, NV
