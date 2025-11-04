MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) NEC and Siemens collaborate to accelerate smart factory innovation

TOKYO, Japan, November 4, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) has concluded a Technology Partner Program Agreement with Siemens Industry Software Inc. (Siemens) to expand global solutions in the field of 3D robot simulations. Through this agreement, the two companies will further consolidate their strengths, accelerate the deployment of solutions internationally, and mutually strengthen their resources to support the continued growth of customers.

NEC has developed a digital twin solution, which leverages advanced technologies to help manufacturing customers optimize worksite operations, improve productivity, and transition to fact-driven management. This solution is offered under NEC's value creation model "BluStellar" (*1).

As a leading technology company, Siemens promotes the realization of digital enterprises and provides a suite of software that enables manufacturers worldwide to rapidly create value.

Through this agreement, the two companies will jointly develop a robot teaching automation solution that combines the "NEC Robot Task Planning" digital twin service with Siemens's "Process Simulate" software for 3D robot simulations (*2). Together, the companies will use their multifaceted marketing initiatives, such as joint seminars and exhibitions, as well as their own sales channels to accelerate deployment of the solution throughout global markets.

Traditionally, the creation of plans for coordinating the motion of multiple robots was done manually by skilled engineers through a process known as teaching. This process is extremely complex, and in manufacturing sites, designing the motion plan for robots to produce a single product requires substantial cost. As a result, there are many delays in launching production lines that use multiple robots.

The NEC Robot Task Planning software is equipped with a proprietary algorithm that optimizes the coordinated operation of multiple robots and automatically generates robot motion plans using AI. The Process Simulate software from the Tecnomatix® portfolio is a globally adopted 3D robot simulator that enables virtual teaching without interrupting production lines.

As part of this collaboration, NEC Robot Task Planning has been seamlessly integrated into the Process Simulate user interface, allowing users to execute robot motion plan creation with a single click, significantly reducing the workload required for teaching. This capability complements the currently available automatic path planning and robot programming tools available in Process Simulate. In addition, it shortens the production line setup period, optimizes cycle time, enables fact-driven management, and facilitates the sharing and transfer of operational know-how that is often dependent on individual expertise.

Siemens' Process Simulate

NEC Robot Task Planning

"Through this collaboration, we can bring innovation to manufacturing in the DX era by integrating the 'NEC Robot Task Planning' digital twin-which promotes on-site optimization through AI-driven digitization, analysis, and simulation in digital spaces-with Siemens' global platform," said Kosuke Hidashima, General Manager, Technology Services Software Division, NEC. "Together, we will create value as we contribute to our customers' enhanced productivity and competitiveness."

"At Siemens, we are proud to support NEC in advancing global leadership in robotics using the power of digital twin technology and AI," said Kunihiko Horita, country manager and vice president for Japan, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "By integrating NEC's cutting-edge Robot Task Planning solution with Siemens' Process Simulate, we are enabling manufacturers to dramatically accelerate robot teaching, reduce setup time, and unlock new levels of productivity. This collaboration demonstrates how Siemens' commitment to digital transformation and intelligent automation is helping our customers and partners like NEC deliver smarter, faster and more resilient manufacturing solutions to customers worldwide."

