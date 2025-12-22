403
China: US Venezuela Oil Tanker Seizure “Violates International Law”
(MENAFN) Beijing has issued a sharp rebuke against Washington's Caribbean vessel seizures, condemning what it characterizes as unlawful maritime interceptions as tensions escalate over Venezuelan oil shipments.
China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian delivered pointed criticism during a Monday briefing in the capital, declaring: "The US practice of arbitrarily seizing other countries' vessels grossly violates international law."
He further stated: "China opposes unilateral, illicit sanctions that have no basis in international law or have no authorization of the United Nations Security Council."
The diplomatic protest emerged as American forces pursue the Bella 1 tanker in Caribbean waters—potentially marking the third interception within a two-week span since December 10. Media reported Sunday that the Panamanian-flagged vessel, currently under US sanctions, is navigating toward Venezuela to take on crude oil cargo.
US Coast Guard operations previously resulted in the boarding of the Centuries supertanker this past Saturday, following the December 10 seizure of the Skipper.
These maritime actions unfold against a backdrop of intensifying conflict between Washington and Caracas. US President Donald Trump has announced a "total and complete blockade" targeting sanctioned petroleum tankers conducting business with Venezuela.
Venezuelan authorities have characterized the American operations as "international piracy."
The Trump administration maintains these enforcement measures target corruption networks and narcotics trafficking operations. However, Caracas contends Washington employs counter-narcotics justifications as cover for regime change objectives aimed at ousting President Nicolas Maduro and seizing control of the nation's petroleum reserves.
Lin emphasized China's broader opposition to such tactics: "We stand against any move that violates the purposes of the UN Charter and infringes upon other countries' sovereignty and security and all acts of unilateralism and bullying."
He concluded by defending Caracas's international partnerships: "Venezuela has the right to independently develop mutually beneficial cooperation with other countries, and we believe that the international community can understand and support Venezuela's stance of defending its own rights."
