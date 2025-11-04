403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Qatar Open Tournament Against Italy Today
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 20th edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 will kick off in Doha today, running until Nov. 27, with the participation of 48 national teams - the largest number in the tournament's history.
This edition marks the first of five consecutive tournaments that Doha will host until 2029. Matches will take place across eight stadiums within the Aspire Academy over 25 days, featuring a total of 104 matches, with eight games played daily throughout the various stages of the competition.
The final match will carry special significance as it will take place at Khalifa International Stadium, one of the iconic venues of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.
The Qatar national team will officially open the tournament, facing Italy at 6.45 pm today on Pitch No. 7 at Aspire in Group A, which also includes South Africa and Bolivia.
This edition marks the first of five consecutive tournaments that Doha will host until 2029. Matches will take place across eight stadiums within the Aspire Academy over 25 days, featuring a total of 104 matches, with eight games played daily throughout the various stages of the competition.
The final match will carry special significance as it will take place at Khalifa International Stadium, one of the iconic venues of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.
The Qatar national team will officially open the tournament, facing Italy at 6.45 pm today on Pitch No. 7 at Aspire in Group A, which also includes South Africa and Bolivia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment