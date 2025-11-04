EUR/USD Forecast 04/11: Euro Pressured Below 1.15 (Video)
- The euro traded around the 1.15 level on Monday, showing indecision as resistance held firm. I remain bearish, expecting potential declines toward 1.14 or even 1.11, with rallies likely to face resistance near the 50-day EMA around 1.1650.
After all, the FOMC interest rate decision-and perhaps more importantly, the press conference-suggests that maybe the FOMC or the Federal Reserve won't be cutting rates in December. We don't know yet, but it's not a given, and that really kind of stunned the market. It's worth noting that this all started during the September FOMC press conference.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewWe have dropped pretty significantly since then, losing about 450 pips. All things being equal, short-term rallies, I think, continue to swim upstream. We had broken below the 50-day EMA, and it has offered significant resistance multiple times. And now that we are below that, I think we may eventually try to get to this 200-day EMA.Ready to trade our EUR/USD analysis and predictions? Here are the best European brokers to choose from.
