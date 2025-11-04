403
Palantir Signal 04/11: Sell The Post-Earnings Drop? (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Short Trade IdeaEnter your short position between $190.00 (the lower band of its horizontal resistance zone) and $207.52 (the upper band of its horizontal resistance zone).Market Index Analysis
- Palantir (PLTR) is a member of the NASDAQ 100, the S&P 100, and the S&P 500 Index. All three indices extend their record run, but bearish indicators continue to accumulate. The Bull Bear Power Indicator of the NASDAQ 100 is bullish with a rapid descent below its descending trendline.
- The PLTR D1 chart shows price action inside a horizontal resistance zone. It also shows price action between its ascending 0.0% and 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement Fan levels. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bullish with a negative divergence. The average bullish trading volumes have risen, but bearish days witness a spike in overall trading volume. PLTR advanced with the NASDAQ 100, a bullish confirmation, but bearish catalysts remain.
- PLTR Entry Level: Between $190.00 and $207.52 PLTR Take Profit: Between $142.34 and $148.22 PLTR Stop Loss: Between $211.67 and $218.02 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.20
