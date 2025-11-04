Nasdaq Analysis 04/11: Near-Term Selloff (Chart)
Yes, the Nasdaq 100 has the capability to sustain selling and move lower too. Day traders are advised to practice caution today and tomorrow as market sentiment is interpreted and eventually changes course again. Nervousness may be in effect today because of the election for Mayor in New York City too which will have results tomorrow most likely. While on the surface the Mayor's race may not have any real impact on what the value of the Nasdaq 100 is supposed to be, investors may react to noise and nervousness near-term.EURUSD Chart by TradingView25,600.00 Level and Gap RatiosThe Nasdaq 100 can move lightning fast. Speculators should watch the markets now trading, and compare this to when the U.S investors return to their desks in the coming hours.
- The 25,600.00 level below could become a focal point if it is challenged below. The Nasdaq 100 has a rather large gap between the 25,600.00 level and the 25,450.00 mark which was sparked by a sizeable gap via a jump higher the 27th of October. Day traders technically should watch lower levels carefully. And day traders should remember the Nasdaq 100 can certainly selloff fast, but it has a vast ability to suddenly spark higher and sustain velocity if positive impetus comes into the market. Conservative traders may be wise to sit on the sidelines today and watch the market action as observers.
