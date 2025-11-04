403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tesla Stock Forecast 04/11: Threatens A Break Higher (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- Tesla gained around 3% on Monday, breaking to a fresh high as momentum continued to drive the market. While resistance sits near $480 and $500, buyers remain active on dips, keeping the bullish trend intact.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment