Nintendo Secures $17,500 Judgment In Piracy Suit

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Video game publisher Nintendo has won a legal victory against a Colorado streamer identified as Jesse Keighin, following his broadcast of pirated, unreleased games for the Switch console. The court awarded Nintendo US$17,500 in damages after Keighin failed to respond to the lawsuit and default judgement was entered in March.

The company's filing indicates that Keighin, who used the handle“Every Game Guru”, streamed at least 10 unreleased titles in the 2022-25 period, including Mario & Luigi: Brothership and Super Mario Party Jamboree. Keighin allegedly bragged he had“a thousand burner channels” and told Nintendo's lawyers:“You might run a corporation, I run the streets.”

Nintendo's motion noted that it could have pursued significantly greater damages-at least US$100,000-given statutory limits and the number of alleged infringements, but chose to seek only the US$17,500 for the most recent violation. The Washington-based federal court accepted the request, but rejected parts of Nintendo's demands for broader injunctions and destruction of all circumvention devices as“unclear” or“unreasonable”.

Legal analysts interpret the verdict as a reinforcement of Nintendo's anti-piracy strategy, especially around pre-release leaks. The filing stressed that broadcasting gameplay of titles before lawful release“may harm law-abiding customers who have waited for the game” and that multiple infractions, combined with evasive conduct, justify significant statutory awards.

From the streamer's side, Keighin is accused of evading service of the complaint by Nintendo; the court authorised substituted service via emails and letters to his relatives and partner. His failure to respond triggered a default judgement, meaning liability was accepted by default rather than contested. The relatively modest award contrasts with other recent cases: for instance Nintendo secured US$2 million in a separate case against a mod-chip seller in Washington, and in France won more than US$1 million against a file-hosting site that failed to remove unauthorised Nintendo content.

Industry observers note that the case highlights shifting risk dynamics for content creators and streamers. The use of emulators, modded consoles or illegally obtained ROMs has long existed in the gaming community, but this ruling signals that companies are willing to pursue individual users in civil court when activity becomes blatant and high-profile. At the same time, large-scale distributors of hacking hardware or file-hosting services remain key targets in efforts to deter piracy at scale.

