Vietnam Exposition Center And Dmg Events Announce Strategic Partnership To Launch Global Energy Congress And Exhibition

The global energy congress & exhibition, jointly initiated by VEC and dmg events, will be hosted in Hanoi, Vietnam – the new destination for the energy industry in Asia. Beyond showcasing advanced technologies and global cooperation models, this event also contributes to shaping the strategy of“globalizing green energy,” connecting Vietnam and Asia Pacific with the global flow of sustainable energy development.

The inaugural event will take place in December 2026 and is expected to run for four days, bringing together more than 800 domestic and international companies across the renewable energy, electricity, hydrocarbons, energy storage, hydrogen, low-carbon technology, and utilities sectors, along with 1,500 delegates and 180 international speakers from over 50 countries, fostering practical values in sustainable energy transition. Its program will include in-depth conferences, business matchmaking forums, exhibitions, technology showcases, and green-transition model experience designed to promote regional cooperation, investment, and innovation.

With its international scale, the global energy congress & exhibition aims to become a key meeting hub for policymakers, investors, and the global innovation community, where stakeholders can convene, collaborate, and develop solutions to pressing challenges in energy security, the green transition, and sustainable development. The event will also emphasize the core values of“just energy transition” and“sustainable collaboration,” aligning with the strategic directions of the Government of Vietnam under the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) and the Southeast Asia Energy Transition Partnership (ETP). This demonstrates Vietnam's strong commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and facilitating capital flows into green, renewable, and clean technologies.

The launch of the global energy congress & exhibition marks the beginning of a long-term partnership between VEC and dmg events to develop and organize international exhibitions and congresses in Vietnam, positioning the country as a new regional hub for cooperation, knowledge exchange, and investment – a leading destination for global exhibitions in the future.

“Asia Pacific's energy story is entering a new phase - one defined by balance, collaboration, and scale,” said Christopher Hudson, President at dmg events.“This global congress will be where industry leaders come together to turn ambition into execution - connecting capital, policy, and innovation across every energy system.”

Ms. Tran Mai Hoa, CEO of Vietnam Exposition Center, added:“The partnership between VEC and dmg events marks a strategic step toward positioning Vietnam as a new energy hub for the region. With this global event, we aim to create a platform with the scale and influence needed to drive policy dialogue, attract high-quality capital flows, and unlock breakthrough initiatives for the energy transition. This is not just an event, it is a foundation for Vietnam to contribute more proactively and substantially to the energy architecture of Southeast Asia and the world.”

Southeast Asia is entering a period of profound energy transition. Regional energy demand is forecast to rise by up to 60% by 2040, while required investment is estimated at over USD 200 billion annually. Infrastructure needs may exceed USD 3 trillion by 2030. These figures firmly position Southeast Asia at the center of the global energy landscape, driving collaboration, innovation, and large-scale capital deployment to ensure sustainable growth. Vietnam – a dynamic economy targeting GDP growth of 8% in 2025 and double-digit expansion between 2026 and 2030 – has emerged as a key driver of international investment, especially in renewable energy and infrastructure.

The strategic partnership between VEC and dmg events will not only create a channel for capital flows and technology transfer into Vietnam but also help establish the country as a focal point for global-scale congresses and exhibitions. This partnership also opens opportunities for both parties to further develop additional international exhibition models in the future, with the aim of advancing economic development, cultural exchange, international engagement, and the growth of MICE tourism.