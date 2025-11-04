Police Seize 72 Packages Of Drugs At A Shopping Center In The 24 De Diciembre District

403
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Approximately 72 packages containing suspected drugs were seized by anti-narcotics units of the National Police following an undercover operation carried out in the parking lots of a shopping center located in the 24 de Diciembre district. In the police action, six people of Panamanian nationality were apprehended and three sedan vehicles and a firearm with 17 rounds of ammunition were seized. It should be noted that the packages containing the suspected illicit substance were wrapped in blue adhesive tape bearing a lion logo. The evidence and the suspects were turned over to the appropriate judicial authorities.
