Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Police Seize 72 Packages Of Drugs At A Shopping Center In The 24 De Diciembre District -

Police Seize 72 Packages Of Drugs At A Shopping Center In The 24 De Diciembre District -


2025-11-04 02:08:46
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Approximately 72 packages containing suspected drugs were seized by anti-narcotics units of the National Police following an undercover operation carried out in the parking lots of a shopping center located in the 24 de Diciembre district. In the police action, six people of Panamanian nationality were apprehended and three sedan vehicles and a firearm with 17 rounds of ammunition were seized. It should be noted that the packages containing the suspected illicit substance were wrapped in blue adhesive tape bearing a lion logo. The evidence and the suspects were turned over to the appropriate judicial authorities.

MENAFN04112025000218011062ID1110294612



Newsroom Panama

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search