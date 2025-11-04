Webinar: ING's 2026 FX Outlook
As the dollar continues to recover from its April losses, investors are questioning how far it can appreciate from here. Has the buy-side now got appropriate hedge ratios for its US holdings? And which currencies look best suited to chip away at dollar supremacy in what could be a low volatility environment?
Join Chris Turner (Global Head of Markets and Regional Head of Research UK & CEE), Francesco Pesole (FX Strategist), Frantisek Taborsky (EMEA FX & FI Strategist) and Deepali Bhargava (Regional Head of Research, Asia-Pacific) to explore these themes.
The event will be hosted by Rebecca Byrne (Deputy Global Head of Editorial and Supervisory Analyst)
You'll learn:
ING's views on the main themes driving core FX trends in 2026
How fundamentals will make a comeback for G10 currencies
The outlook for carry, especially within the EMEA space
Whether high-yielding Asian FX will continue to lag
How far the metals rally can drive Latam FX gains
Details
Date: Wednesday, 12 November
Time: 1200 BST/1300 CEST/0700 ET
The webinar will last 30 minutes, including a Q&A session at the end.
The event will take place online and the waiting room will open 60 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.
A joining link will be emailed following registration and you will receive a reminder email 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment