Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Webinar: ING's 2026 FX Outlook

Webinar: ING's 2026 FX Outlook


2025-11-04 02:08:37
(MENAFN- ING)

As the dollar continues to recover from its April losses, investors are questioning how far it can appreciate from here. Has the buy-side now got appropriate hedge ratios for its US holdings? And which currencies look best suited to chip away at dollar supremacy in what could be a low volatility environment?

Join Chris Turner (Global Head of Markets and Regional Head of Research UK & CEE), Francesco Pesole (FX Strategist), Frantisek Taborsky (EMEA FX & FI Strategist) and Deepali Bhargava (Regional Head of Research, Asia-Pacific) to explore these themes.

The event will be hosted by Rebecca Byrne (Deputy Global Head of Editorial and Supervisory Analyst)

You'll learn:

  • ING's views on the main themes driving core FX trends in 2026

  • How fundamentals will make a comeback for G10 currencies

  • The outlook for carry, especially within the EMEA space

  • Whether high-yielding Asian FX will continue to lag

  • How far the metals rally can drive Latam FX gains

Details

Date: Wednesday, 12 November

Time: 1200 BST/1300 CEST/0700 ET

The webinar will last 30 minutes, including a Q&A session at the end.

The event will take place online and the waiting room will open 60 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A joining link will be emailed following registration and you will receive a reminder email 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

MENAFN04112025000222011065ID1110294610



ING

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search