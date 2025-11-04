Webinar: ING's 2026 FX Outlook

As the dollar continues to recover from its April losses, investors are questioning how far it can appreciate from here. Has the buy-side now got appropriate hedge ratios for its US holdings? And which currencies look best suited to chip away at dollar supremacy in what could be a low volatility environment?

Join Chris Turner (Global Head of Markets and Regional Head of Research UK & CEE), Francesco Pesole (FX Strategist), Frantisek Taborsky (EMEA FX & FI Strategist) and Deepali Bhargava (Regional Head of Research, Asia-Pacific) to explore these themes.

The event will be hosted by Rebecca Byrne (Deputy Global Head of Editorial and Supervisory Analyst)

You'll learn:



ING's views on the main themes driving core FX trends in 2026

How fundamentals will make a comeback for G10 currencies

The outlook for carry, especially within the EMEA space

Whether high-yielding Asian FX will continue to lag How far the metals rally can drive Latam FX gains

Details

Date: Wednesday, 12 November

Time: 1200 BST/1300 CEST/0700 ET

The webinar will last 30 minutes, including a Q&A session at the end.

The event will take place online and the waiting room will open 60 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A joining link will be emailed following registration and you will receive a reminder email 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.