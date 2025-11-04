ARI Motors Industries SE / Key word(s): Personnel/Strategic Company Decision

ARI Motors Industries SE: Local Court of Leipzig appoints Alexandru-Cristian Pop as new member of the Administrative Board

04.11.2025 / 14:02 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ARI Motors Industries SE: Local Court of Leipzig appoints Alexandru-Cristian Pop as new member of the Administrative Board Borna, November 4, 2025 – The Local Court of Leipzig has appointed Mr. Alexandru-Cristian Pop as a new member of the Administrative Board of ARI Motors Industries SE by resolution. Mr. Pop succeeds Karl-Heinz Kustermann, who had resigned from his mandate as of August 31, 2025. The company had already submitted the application for appointment on September 17, 2025. The appointment of Alexandru Pop symbolizes the technological advancement of ARI Motors Industries SE. The change is closely linked to the technology contribution announced on September 16, 2025, as part of a planned tech-for-equity capital increase. This transaction, which is expected to be completed within the current fiscal year, represents an important step in the ongoing development of the company. Mr. Pop has a strong technological and entrepreneurial background. A trained computer scientist, he has worked internationally on software projects for more than 18 years and began his career as one of the first five developers at a U.S. company founded by a Texas-based entrepreneur from the Mailchimp founders' circle. There, he played a key role in developing a database software used, among others, by Coca-Cola and Siemens. After several years in this role, Alexandru Pop founded the company tbf systems together with partners. Since then, the company has participated in more than 100 software projects for businesses and corporations across various industries. Today, Pop and his group of companies pursue an evolved approach: together with his partners, he selects high-growth companies across Europe that combine consulting and software development. The goal is to invest in the five most promising companies, including ARI Motors Industries SE, particularly through tech-for-equity structures. In recent years, Alexandru Pop has designed and implemented numerous software solutions for ERP, e-commerce, and SaaS platforms. His current focus lies on AI-based infrastructures, particularly intelligent agent systems that support companies in sales, engineering, and support. He describes his philosophy as follows: “Technology for me is not an end in itself, but a tool to enable efficiency, transparency, and more future-oriented decisions within companies.” With the appointment of Alexandru-Cristian Pop, ARI Motors Industries SE continues its path of technological transformation and international networking. As part of this process, another change in the Administrative Board is planned; its judicial appointment has also been applied for. About ARI Motors Industries SE: ARI Motors Industries SE is a publicly listed holding company headquartered in Borna. Its wholly owned subsidiary, ARI Motors GmbH, operates as a provider of electrically powered commercial vehicles for urban and commercial applications. 04.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News