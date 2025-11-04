MEDICLIN AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Miscellaneous

MEDICLIN on track: business development in line with expectations

04.11.2025 / 14:13 CET/CEST

Offenburg, 4 November 2025

Group operating result amounts to EUR 48.9 million (9M 2024: EUR 34.5 million)



Group operating result amounts to EUR 48.9 million (9M 2024: EUR 34.5 million)

Consolidated group sales amounts to EUR 586.9 million (9M 2024: EUR 558.2 million) Overall capacity utilisation stable at 86.8% Offenburg, 4 November 2025: MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (ticker: MED; WKN 659 510) generated consolidated group sales of EUR 586.9 million in the first nine months of 2025. This corresponds to an increase of EUR 28.7 million or 5.1% compared with the same period last year. Group operating result amounted to EUR 48.9 million (9M 2024: EUR 34.5 million). Overall capacity utilisation within the Group remained stable at 86.8% (9M 2024: 86.0%).

Developments in the segments

In the post-acute segment, sales increased by 9.3% to EUR 394.6 million (9M 2024: EUR 361.2 million). Segment operating result rose by EUR 9.6 million to EUR 47.6 million (9M 2024: EUR 38.0 million). The cost of materials ratio fell by 0.9 percentage points to 19.5% (9M 2024: 20.4%). Total cost of materials amounted to EUR 77.0 million, representing an increase of 4.4% compared with the same period of the previous year (9M 2024: EUR 73.8 million). Personnel expenses increased by EUR 17.6 million or 9.4% to EUR 205.0 million, mainly due to salary increases and a higher number of employees. The personnel expense ratio remained unchanged at 51.9%.

Developments in the acute segment were significantly influenced by the sale of the former MEDICLIN Herzzentrum Coswig. Segment sales decreased by EUR 5.7 million or 3.2%. The cost of materials fell by 4.8% to EUR 47.6 million (9M 2024: EUR 50.0 million). The cost of materials ratio declined slightly to 28.0% (9M 2024: 28.5%). Personnel expenses amounted to EUR 101.0 million, down 4.8% on the previous year (9M 2024: EUR 106.1 million). At 59.4%, the personnel expense ratio was one percentage point below the previous year's level (9M 2024: 60.4%). The segment's operating result improved by a total of EUR 4.5 million or 117.2% to EUR 0.7 million (9M 2024: EUR –3.8 million).

Sales in the nursing care segment amounted to EUR 18.6 million in the first nine months of 2025 (9M 2024: EUR 17.5 million), while the segment operating result was EUR –0.4 million, down EUR 0.5 million on the same period of the previous year (9M 2024: EUR 0.1 million).

Sales in the service segment increased by EUR 3.3 million to EUR 74.8 million (9M 2024: EUR 71.5 million). At EUR 1.0 million, the segment operating result was EUR 0.8 million higher than in the same period of the previous year (9M 2024: EUR 0.2 million).

Outlook and current events

The Management Board confirms its guidance for the 2025 financial year, with consolidated group sales to grow by between 2.0% and 5.0% and consolidated group EBIT between EUR 53.0 million and EUR 64.0 million.

“In view of the current conditions and typical seasonal effects in the fourth quarter, we continue to assess business development as solid. With the current quarterly results, we are demonstrating that we will achieve our original annual guidance and successfully conclude the current financial year,” comments Tino Fritz, CFO of MEDICLIN.

The interim report as of 30 September 2025 is available in German and English at as of today.

About MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (Ticker: MED; WKN: 659 510) MEDICLIN includes 31 clinics, six care facilities and nine medical care centers. The group has around 8,200 beds/care places and employs around 9,900 people.

In a strong network, MEDICLIN offers the patients integrative care from the first visit to the doctor through the operation and subsequent rehabilitation to outpatient aftercare. Doctors, therapists and nurses work together in a carefully coordinated manner. MEDICLIN designs the care and support of people in need of care according to their individual needs and personal needs.

MEDICLIN ─ a company of the Asklepios Group

