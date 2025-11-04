MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Hypershell earns first SGS performance mark for outdoor powered exoskeleton

November 4, 2025 by Sam Francis

SGS, one of the world's leading testing, inspection and certification companies, has broken new ground with the award of its first SGS Premium Performance Mark for an outdoor powered exoskeleton.

The certification was awarded to Hypershell for its Hypershell X Series, the world's first outdoor powered exoskeleton integrating robotics, ergonomics and an AI-powered assistance system. The SGS Premium Performance Mark verifies that the product:



Increases athletic performance

Reduces muscle load

Decreases average oxygen consumption by up to 39.2 percent Decreases average heart rate by up to 42.7 percent

To provide crucial reference standards for the future standardization of outdoor exoskeletons in the emerging consumer electronics sector, SGS established a robust testing specification and evaluation system in collaboration with the China National Institute of Standardization.

The award marks the expansion of SGS's services into the fast-growing category of wearable exoskeleton robotics – a sector which until now lacked unified, scientific standards for evaluating product performance through a third-party testing institution.

Toby Knisely, spokesperson for Hypershell, said:“Gaining the SGS Premium Performance Mark feels like a big step forward for us and for the industry, demonstrating the Hypershell X Series' excellent performance in enhancing athletic performance and providing effort-saving assistance. SGS's rigorous product evaluation gives users confidence that what we claim is what they get.”

Working together with Hypershell's engineers, SGS's technical team developed comprehensive, science-backed performance testing to simulate uphill climbing and cycling scenarios in users wearing the product. Changes in key physiological parameters such as oxygen consumption, metabolic rate and maximum heart rate were systematically evaluated.

Test data showed that the Hypershell Outdoor Power Exoskeleton effectively reduces energy expenditure and physical strain during user movement, delivering significant labor-saving, power-boosting and performance-enhancing capabilities.



Uphill climbing: oxygen consumption dropped 20.47 percent, heart rate fell 21.6 percent Cycling: oxygen consumption dropped 39.2 percent, heart rate fell 42.68 percent

Yassine Echchaia, technical project manager, SGS said:“Congratulations to Hypershell for achieving the SGS Premium Performance Mark which demonstrates how its products are meeting high international standards for performance and user experience.

“Our thanks to Hypershell for its commitment to transparency and high standards which has helped set a benchmark for the entire industry and further helps build trust in this exciting new area of consumer electronics.”

SGS performance mark product certification

The SGS mark is product specific and employs a combination of document examination and reviews, performance testing and claims verification to:



Validate selling points

Verify and support disclaimers Help customers to choose the right model for their needs

Products verified/certified under this scheme qualify to display the SGS Performance Mark which can be used on the product and in promotional materials and advertising to show end-users that performance has been verified and certified by experts.