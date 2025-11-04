American Banker Launches The ON-CHAIN Executive Summit, Convening The Digital Asset Leaders Building The Future Of On-Chain Finance

New York, United States, November 4th, 2025, NewsDirect

Why now

Institutional digital-asset adoption, stablecoin payments, tokenized real-world assets, and new compliance frameworks are accelerating the shift to on-chain finance. American Banker's ON-CHAIN Executive Summit is designed to translate that momentum into bankable strategy-how money moves, how markets operate, and how trust is created on-chain-through closed-door conversations, main-stage debates, and pragmatic playbooks. The summit is invitation-only to ensure high-caliber dialogue and deal-ready networking among senior stakeholders responsible for digital-asset strategy and execution.

Who should attend

American Banker's ON-CHAIN Executive Summit is tailored for:



C-suite and executive management leaders from banks, asset and wealth managers, hedge funds, and payments networks

Executives from crypto exchanges and issuers; custodians and wallets; core blockchain, L1/L2, and other infrastructure providers

Policy, legal and risk leaders focused on KYC/AML, compliance, security, and auditing Leading venture investors, management consultants, and other ecosystem partners

Attendees will be hand-selected for influence and remit, creating a room primed for partnerships, product launches and strategic transactions.

Programming you can use Monday morning

The program for American Banker's ON-CHAIN Executive Summit goes deep on new business models and the operating stack of on-chain finance, including:



Digital payments; real-time and cross-border rails; embedded finance and lending

Fraud, security, trust and safety (including the role of AI)

Rewards and loyalty; cards and beyond; omnichannel commerce and biometrics Regulatory compliance in fintech partnerships and BaaS

The two-day conference is crafted for practitioners building revenue and resilience now.

Sponsorship and speaking opportunities

Brands seeking to lead this market can engage decision-makers through thought leadership (main-stage research presentations, track sponsorships, case-study co-presentations, lightning talks), strategic conversations (breakfast briefings, innovation luncheons), networking moments (opening-night cocktail reception, refreshment breaks), and high-impact branding (lanyards, Wi-Fi, registration, event app, and more). Tiered Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze packages include staff and client passes.

Leadership and community

American Banker's vision for the ON-CHAIN community is spearheaded by the leadership team at Arizent, American Banker's parent company; the leadership of the Editorial and Live Media teams of American Banker; strategic ecosystem partners; and an industry advisory board that includes:



Carolyn Weinberg, Chief Product and Innovation Officer, BNY

Robin O'Connell, CEO, Enterprise, Uphold

Kevin Worth, Founder and Managing Director, Biddel Advisory; former CEO, CoinDesk Raghav Chopra, Cofounder and Managing Partner, Tephra Digital; former AllianceBernstein LP and The Blackstone Group

In addition to the ON-CHAIN Executive Summit, members of the community are invited to participate in several half-day Virtual Summits that will take place in 2025 and 2026, as well as watch related LEADERS episodes, one-on-one interviews with senior TradFi and crypto executives, covering the most pressing issues, challenges and opportunities facing the financial industry-and the shared vision for modernizing finance. Learn more about their broader community initiatives:

To request an invitation to attend the American Banker ON-CHAIN Executive Summit, apply to speak, or get updates, visit the website:

About American Banker

American Banker is the essential resource for senior executives in banking and financial services, keeping its members updated on vital developments and focusing sharply on their most important concerns - innovation, transformation and disruption, technology, regulation and reform. Financial industry professionals turn to American Banker every day and throughout the day to stay maximally informed - drilling down on complex issues, keeping up with breaking news and downloading research and data.

About Arizent

Arizent is a business information company that advances professional communities by providing insights and analysis and convening industry leaders. The company uses deep industry expertise and a data-driven platform to deliver its services, which include subscriptions, marketing services, live events, and access to Leaders, a digital content platform featuring livestream and on-demand formats. Arizent connects business communities through leading financial services brands like American Banker, The Bond Buyer, Financial Planning, and National Mortgage News, as well as professional services brands like Accounting Today, Employee Benefit News, and Digital Insurance. For more information, visit .

