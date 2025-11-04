Lung Cancer Screening Is Still Woefully Low In The US, Report Shows

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) A recent report published by the American Lung Association shows that only a tiny fraction of Americans that are eligible for lung cancer screening undergo the needed screening. This is despite the fact that lung cancer accounts for 20% of all deaths in America attributed to cancer.

Available data shows that while screening is still very low, it is worth noting that survival rates for lung cancer have registered an uptick and those who exceed 5 years after receiving treatment now stand at 26.6%. This improvement has come in the years 2015 to 2019. Advances in research and novel treatments have been critical in achieving these results, and companies like Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) are focused on building on...

