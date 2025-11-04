Billiondollarbreaks Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) Files Resale Prospectus Supplement And Authorizes $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD), the leading Solana treasury company, announced the filing of its resale prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, registering shares previously issued in its September 2025 private placement. The Company also authorized a new $1 billion share repurchase program, approved by its Board on Nov. 3, 2025, allowing the buyback of common stock through open-market, block, or private transactions through Sept. 30, 2027. Chairman Kyle Samani said the actions reflect confidence in Forward Industries' strategy and Solana's ecosystem while reinforcing the Company's focus on long-term shareholder value.

To view the full press release, visit

About Forward Industries, Inc.

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) is a global design company serving top tier medical and technology companies. For over 60 years the company has been successful in developing and producing a portfolio of outstanding products for some of the world's leading companies and brands. In September 2025, Forward Industries initiated a Solana treasury strategy dedicated to acquiring SOL and increasing SOL-per-share through bespoke strategies and active management of the company's treasury. The Company's Solana treasury strategy is supported by industry leading investors and operating partners, including Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FORD are available in the company's newsroom at

About BillionDollarClub

BillionDollarClub (“BDC”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the biggest and brightest companies covered by IBN. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BDC is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BDC brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BDC is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BillionDollarClub, text“Billion” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BillionDollarClub website applicable to all content provided by BDC, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

BillionDollarClub

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

BillionDollarClub is powered by IBN