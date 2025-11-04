Investornewsbreaks Kairos Pharma Ltd. (NYSE American: KAPA) Highlights 2025 Milestones And Clinical Progress In CEO Letter To Shareholders

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Kairos Pharma (NYSE American: KAPA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cancer therapeutics, released a Letter to Shareholders from CEO John Yu, M.D., outlining 2025 accomplishments and the outlook for 2026. The Company reported positive interim safety and efficacy results from its Phase 2 trial of ENV105 in combination with apalutamide for advanced metastatic prostate cancer, showing clinical benefit in 86% of treated patients, with durable progression-free survival and no dose-limiting toxicities. The findings, presented at the European Society for Medical Oncologists Meeting, suggest ENV105 may extend the effectiveness of standard care while maintaining strong tolerability. Kairos continues patient recruitment, with enrollment expected to reach 100 across leading U.S. cancer centers.

Based in Los Angeles, California, Kairos Pharma Ltd. (NYSE American: KAPA) aims to work at the forefront of oncology therapeutics, utilizing structural biology to overcome drug resistance and immune suppression in cancer. Our lead candidate, ENV105, is an antibody that targets CD105 – a protein identified as a key driver of resistance to various cancer treatments. Elevation of CD105 in response to standard therapy results in resistance and disease relapse. ENV105 aims to reverse drug resistance by targeting CD105 and restore the effectiveness of standard therapies across multiple cancer types. Currently, ENV105 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for castrate-resistant prostate cancer and a Phase 1 trial for lung cancer aimed at addressing significant unmet medical needs.

