Investornewsbreaks Agencia Comercial Spirits Ltd (NASDAQ: AGCC) Announces Full Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option, Raising Total Gross Proceeds To $8.05 Million

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Agencia Comercial Spirits (NASDAQ: AGCC), a Taiwan-based importer and distributor of premium whiskies, announced that underwriters of its October 2025 initial public offering, led by D. Boral Capital LLC with Revere Securities LLC as co-underwriter, have exercised their over-allotment option in full to purchase an additional 262,500 Class A ordinary shares at $4.00 per share, generating $1.05 million in additional gross proceeds. Including the over-allotment, the offering totaled 2,012,500 shares for aggregate gross proceeds of $8.05 million before expenses. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker“AGCC” on Oct. 22, 2025. Net proceeds will be used to expand Agencia's supplier network, increase bottling capacity, enhance warehouse facilities, fund marketing initiatives, and support general corporate purposes.

About Agencia Comercial Spirits Ltd

Agencia Comercial Spirits Ltd is a Taiwan-based specialized importer and distributor of high-quality whiskies, including both bottled and cask whiskies, in Taiwan and international markets. The Company is dedicated to delivering a diverse range of high-quality whisky products that cater to the discerning tastes of its customers. Its product portfolio is designed to meet the evolving demands of the market, leveraging extensive industry experience and strategic collaborations. The Company primarily operates within the whisky industry through three distinct business areas: procurement and distribution of bottled whisky, procurement and distribution of raw cask whisky, and cask-to-bottle & distribution business, which involves brand-authorized whisky bottling, packaging, and sales. Each segment plays a vital role in the overall strategy, allowing the Company to cater to diverse consumer preferences and market demands.

