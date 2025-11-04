MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Honda Motorcycle Business Product Marks and New Emblem

TOKYO, Japan, November 4, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda will unify the product mark for electric motorcycles to“Honda” in new font while continuing to use its traditional Wing mark for internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycles.

Additionally, the product emblem appearing on the body of ICE FUN products will undergo a design change. It will be newly adopted as the“Honda Flagship WING” emblem for flagship models (e.g. CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, Rebel 1100, etc) of product brands such as CBR, Gold Wing and Rebel.

Electric products

Honda is leveraging the business foundation built over 75 years of internal combustion engine (ICE) development to accelerate the electrification of motorcycles in response to environmental changes. Positioning 2024 as the inaugural year of its global electric motorcycle expansion, Honda is entering the electric motorcycle market in full scale-beginning in Asia and subsequently expanding into other regions around the world. As part of this global initiative, Honda will introduce the dedicated“Honda” font to both product mark and product emblem for its electric domain-currently used on Honda's electric automobile models-across its electric motorcycle lineup.

This new mark will be featured not only on upcoming global electric models, beginning with the Honda WN7, but also at Honda's authorized electric motorcycle dealerships and within motorsports activities. Serving as a symbol of Honda's commitment to electrification, the mark represents the company's pursuit of new value unique to electric vehicles, distinct from conventional ICE models.

ICE products

For ICE FUN models, Honda will introduce a newly designed“Honda Flagship WING” product emblem. The previous product emblem featured a silver wing mark on a red background. The new emblem adopts a simplified wing motif rendered in silver and black monochromatic color scheme, achieving harmony with a wide variety of models and body colors while expressing both advancement and affinity. In consideration of the environment, the new emblem also employs sustainable materials* in response to the demand of the times.

* Recycled acrylic resin

The emblem made its world premiere today on the V3R900 E-Compressor Prototype at EICMA 2025 in Milan, Italy, and will be successively applied from 2026 onward to Honda's flagship models across product brands.







Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdSectors: Automotive, Motorsports