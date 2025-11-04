SCZONE Signs Agreement With S. Korea's H&L For Ready-Made Garments Factory In West Qantara With $12M Investment

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) signed on Tuesday a contract with H&L Egypt Apparel, a subsidiary of South Korea's H&L Group, to establish a ready-made and sports garments factory in the West Qantara Industrial Zone with investments totaling $12m (EGP 570m).

The agreement was signed by Walid Gamal El-Din, Chairperson of SCZONE, and Sung Joon Lee, CEO of H&L Egypt Apparel, at the Authority's headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, in the presence of senior representatives from both sides.

Marking the first Korean project in West Qantara, the new facility will span 40,000 square meters and is expected to create around 2,000 direct jobs upon completion.

Gamal El-Din highlighted that the project reflects SCZONE's strategy to localize and deepen industrial activity, particularly in the textile and garment sectors, by encouraging production that relies on locally available raw materials and logistics services rather than imports. He added that the initiative aligns with Egypt's national economic reform plan aimed at promoting export-oriented industries and expanding private-sector participation in industrial development.

He further noted the growing international interest in investing in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, particularly after the completion of the first phase of development in West Qantara, which now hosts 45 projects over an area of 2.83m square meters with total investments of $1.18bn, providing more than 62,000 direct job opportunities.

Founded in 1988 in Seoul, South Korea, H&L Korea is a global leader in sportswear manufacturing. The company maintains a strategic partnership with US-based Outerstuff, which designs and distributes licensed apparel for major global sports leagues including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, and NCAA. With over 40 years of experience in producing and exporting ready-made garments, H&L's investment in Egypt underscores its confidence in the country's growing role as a regional manufacturing and export hub.