Amir Meets With A Number Of Heads Of State Participating In The Second World Summit For Social Development
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness The Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, met with several leaders of friendly nations participating in the Second World Summit for Social Development on the sidelines of the summit today at the Qatar National Convention Centre.
His Highness met separately with Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan; President Félix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo; President Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda; William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya; President Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan; and President Jakov Milojević, President of the Republic of Montenegro.
During the meetings, they exchanged views on the most prominent topics on the summit's agenda, particularly those related to supporting the summit's outcomes in the areas of poverty eradication, promoting social development, and economic transformation.
They also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and their respective countries in various fields of cooperation, in addition to discussing a number of regional and international issues of common interest.
The meetings were attended by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, Head of the Amiri Diwan, His Excellency Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and a number of other high-ranking officials.
