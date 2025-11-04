Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Meets With The Secretary-General Of The United Nations


2025-11-04 02:01:46
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness The Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, met today with António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development, held at the Qatar National Convention Centre.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on the most prominent topics on the Summit's agenda and discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United Nations. They also discussed a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, Chief of the Amiri Diwan, and a number of other senior officials.

Gulf Times

