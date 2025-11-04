403
Building Resilient Infrastructure Along New Zealand's Coast
(MENAFN- 3BL) Infrastructure systems around the world are under strain - from roads and bridges to power and water networks. Host Angie Dickson, President of the Inogen Alliance and EVP of Antea Group USA, is joined by Chris Perks, Sector Director of Transportation at Tonkin + Taylor in New Zealand, and Thomas Noack, VP of International Business at HPC in Germany. Together, they explore new funding models, sustainable design, and the growing role of private-sector innovation in building infrastructure that lasts.
