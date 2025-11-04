Federal Reserve Board Announces Termination Of Enforcement Actions With Riverbend Financial Corporation, Northwest Bancorporation Of Illinois, Inc., And First Citizens Bank Of Butte
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the termination of the enforcement actions listed below:
Riverbend Financial Corporation, Fort Worth, Texas
Written Agreement dated February 14, 2023 (PDF)
Terminated October 27, 2025
Northwest Bancorporation of Illinois, Inc., Palatine, Illinois
Written Agreement dated June 7, 2011 (PDF)
Terminated October 28, 2025
First Citizens Bank of Butte, Butte, Montana
Written Agreement dated May 2, 2024 (PDF)
Terminated October 28, 2025
