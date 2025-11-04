Federal Reserve Board Announces Termination Of Enforcement Actions With Riverbend Financial Corporation, Northwest Bancorporation Of Illinois, Inc., And First Citizens Bank Of Butte

MENAFN - The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the termination of the enforcement actions listed below:

Riverbend Financial Corporation, Fort Worth, Texas

Written Agreement dated February 14, 2023 (PDF)

Terminated October 27, 2025

Northwest Bancorporation of Illinois, Inc., Palatine, Illinois

Written Agreement dated June 7, 2011 (PDF)

Terminated October 28, 2025

First Citizens Bank of Butte, Butte, Montana

Written Agreement dated May 2, 2024 (PDF)

Terminated October 28, 2025

